In boxing, protect your muscles with Sloan Liniment

Advertising

Do you remember that mustachioed hunk that was never missing from your grandparents’ pharmacy containers? That illustrious character is the creator of the Sloan Liniment, and called “the uncle with the mustache” or “the mustache”, a centennial product that has transcended over several generations for its efficiency and popularity for relax muscles.

Present in millions of Spanish homes during the 20th century, its proven benefits gradually made it an essential product for athletes. Unmistakable for its characteristic smell, after a few years out of the domestic market, Sloan Liniment returns with its traditional formula optimized thanks to advances in the pharmaceutical industry. Thus, that “magic” product that our grandparents used returns improved to meet the needs demanded by new life habits.

A century-old remedy with natural ingredients that prepares our muscles for the most demanding training and battles

And among those new habits, of course, is that of playing sports. Disciplines like boxing or crossfit, so in vogue in recent years, require a muscle overexertion to any athlete, regardless of their level. Pampering the muscles is essential to avoid suffering injuries or fibrillar tears and to always be prepared for the next training session or fight. And we are talking about a massage cream with a proven natural efficacy. The secret is in the composition of its essential oils, a balanced mixture with scientifically proven results in which arnica stands out as the protagonist.

The application of gels is one of the methods most used by athletes today. The intensity of the workouts and the demand on our body forces us to prepare the muscles to achieve the desired performance. Sloan Liniment, in this case applied before putting on your gloves, will provide a warmth sensation that will help you complete any sports session to the best of your ability. Boxing, calisthenics or contact sports are disciplines whose muscular demand is very high, and, therefore, increase the chances of suffering contractures, sprains or bruises. That is why Sloan is revealed as an indispensable ally due to his ability to warm up muscles and ligaments.

We talk about a product with vasodilator properties, which offers you an improvement in blood flow and, therefore, adequate oxygenation for the demanding activity you are going to perform. But you will not only be able to apply Sloan Liniment before doing sports; also afterwards to help the affected muscles recover faster. The key element is a component called capsaicin, responsible for avoiding that feeling of discomfort and pain that we often get in our muscles and ligaments after a tough training session or a fight.

The use of Sloan is very simple for anyone, since it is applied with a simple massage in the areas that we want to comfort. Of course, always in small quantities and rubbing the skin until the cream has penetrated. In addition, it is fast acting and does not leave stains. In Sloan’s current collection we find three products with a multitude of benefits: heat cream, cold cream and massage cream with natural extracts. You can get any of them easily in the Sloan Official Website.