“In both games Bayern has been superior”

Apr 14, 2021 at 1:04 AM CEST

EFE

The Bayern Munich coach, Hansi flick, said Tuesday that his team was superior in the set of the two duels of the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, despite the elimination.

“I think it was in the first leg where we lost the tie, with all the occasions we failed. The third goal they scored was too much, a 2-2 would have been good “said the technician.

“Tonight we have lacked a bit of luck in the last minutes, especially on the occasion of Leroy (Sané), who was in a good position and preferred to center instead of kick, “he said.

“The team has great quality in the last 30 meters, but PSG has defended very well and as in the first leg we were not strong enough to be decisive, we have lacked that last touch, “he commented.

“In the two games together I think we have been better. We have seen the offensive quality of PSG, but I have to congratulate my team because they have remained focused and have tried everything, “he said.

“We have been unlucky, because in addition we were missing some important players, but we have to accept it and congratulate PSG for qualifying, “he stressed.