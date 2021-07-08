In body of networks, Yanet García raises the temperature of all | Instagram

Through her account, the beautiful influencer and former weather girl Yanet García captivated her millions of followers on various social networks by sharing an attractive video where she shares her unique figure of heart attack.

As you may recall, Yanet García has managed to consolidate herself as one of the most followed Mexican women on social networks, since her fame is not only due to her toned figure or her fitness routines, but in turn the famous presenter is also distinguished for your sympathy.

It should be noted that the young woman accumulates thousands of admirers in her different social network accounts, this because she is usually very active in her personal accounts, especially now with social confinement due to the virus.

Throughout the weeks, the actress has also shown that she continues to take care of her slim figure despite the confinement, because through several publications where she has been seen with different and very striking outfits.

Recently, the celebrity has attracted the attention of her thousands of fans after announcing that her love affair ended, so she is now focused on new projects and perhaps someone else.

This is how the famous woman is in the center of the spotlight, so each publication she makes generates a wave of comments and compliments that highlight her beauty.

In fact, recently one of her publications has caused a stir on social networks, in which it is possible to appreciate the famous with a red bodysuit.

The weather is going to be Subscribe to my @onlyfans @rafaelarroyo Thank you so much, “the model wrote in the post.

This video was shared just a couple of hours ago and so far it has more than 800 thousand reproductions and endless comments.

On the other hand, the followers of the beautiful television host were very surprised after observing one of her recent stories on Instagram in which she spoke about the process she has taken to obtain her spectacular figure.

In fact, a few weeks ago, an entertainment magazine detailed that Yanet García was single again after ending her relationship with former professional soccer player, Lewis Howes, with whom she had been dating for years.

In addition, without any kind of regret and with complete confidence, Yanet García pointed out that she only has one surgery and it is that of her bust.

In addition, he sent a strong message to all his detractors assuring that everything else is 100% natural.