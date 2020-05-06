While the quarantine remains firm for now in Argentina, in Boca they are already thinking about what will come in the middle of the year with the expiration of some contracts, the return of footballers and the possible incorporation of players.

In this context, the journalist Martín Costa said that Sebastián Pérez He returned in January following a request from him to train with the club. Although he was on loan at Barcelona in Ecuador, due to the breach of an economic agreement he had with the institution, he asked to return and in June his loan will end and he will be at the disposal of the coaching staff.

“Boca owns his pass and has a contract with the club until June 2021”, said the journalist who clarified that the Football Council is evaluating solving the issue of the quota of foreigners before an eventual purchase of a footballer abroad “if the economy allows it.”

In particular, Costa once again highlighted Chilean Mauricio Isla and said that “Riquelme has seriously laid eyes on him since he arrived” in Boca. The footballer himself acknowledged a few weeks ago that Román had called him three times to go to Boca and his future seemed to be linked to European football.

In this context, he explained that in the club they are evaluating each of the foreigners seeing the possibility of going to look again for the Chilean who is a member of the Turkish Fenerbahçe and whose contract ends in the middle of the year.

Junior Alonso, Campuzano, Villa, Hurtado, Zambrano, Lucas Olaza and Sebastián Pérez They are foreigners on campus since Fabra is nationalized. In the coming weeks in Boca they will decide whether to renew Alonso’s contract, while after the denunciation made to Villa, the Colombian could continue his career at another club.

Finally, the Uruguayan Olaza is close to arranging his final arrival at Celta de Vigo after a year on loan there. The Spanish team was in favor of buying their pass and would thus free a new quota of foreigners to open the door to Isla. Will it happen?

