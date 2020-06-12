Whoever follows Argentine football for some years back will surely remember the referee Claudio Martín. Today, already retired from the profession, he has no problem reviewing his stage in sport and remembering some stories from the meetings he led.

“I never discussed my authority with the players. The referee is the authority and the players are players. The roles are different and everyone must understand their role.”, he points out in addition to adding that “people always remember the bad of the referee. If you win a game it is in spite of the refereeing and if you lose it is because of him.”

Martín also recalled that “I have come across some players like Michelini or Fuertes. Not because they are bad people, but because they are players who always want to win” while acknowledging that he continues to watch football and is attentive to refereeing: “In the last scandalous arbitrations have been seen over time, especially in the Ascent and the Federal. “

Recalling old problems with the fans, Martín also said that “today I cannot go anywhere near the Newell’s court. Before, because people did not know that I was a fan of Rosario Central, only some journalists. Many problems arise when you know the referee’s hobby. “

But also, the former referee acknowledged that he received some gifts in the previous match and pointed it directly at Boca. “Many times they gave me bags with gifts before a game. In Boca they gave me a box with chocolates and champagne. After charging enough against Boca, the bag did not appear anymore. I am going to lead a game, not a team,” he said. .

To close, in dialogue with Club 947, Martín recalled one of the worst mistakes he made on the court. “I do not know if it was the worst mistake I made, but the hand of Chacho that I did not collect in the Libertadores in 2004 between Boca and River was the one that marked me the most. It was a very strong match.”