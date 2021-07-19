In blue lace, Lana Rhoades models by the pool | Instagram

There is no doubt that the former actress Lana Rhoades is synonymous with beauty and naturalness, since on several occasions she has delighted her followers with endless photographs and videos where she boasts her beautiful silhouette.

Many people consider that Lana beats Mía Khalifa in beauty, although thanks to the fact that the two are removed from the environment they are considered something more special, so Rhoades is not far behind and makes her effort to continue being considered one of the favorites.

But leaving aside the competition, this time we will delight you with a photograph where the influencer she is standing on the edge of the pool while modeling a set of lace and navy blue linen.

His photos always have hundreds of thousands of likes, since his fans come to express how much they like them through the likes and comments, where they give him all their love and affection, although occasionally some come to spend from the line as is common within the world of social networks.

After a fleeting career in the adult film industry, she retired in 2018 having shot more than 250 films as an actress.