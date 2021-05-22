In blue and transparent bodysuit! Noelia invites you to her OnlyFans | Instagram

Looking flirtatious as always, the singer, model and businesswoman Noelia shared a video recently, where she made a flirtatious invitation to her followers, to be part of her followers on her page of OnlyFans.

Noelia is originally from Puerto Rico, famous Caribbean island where a wide variety of music celebrities have come from like her, you may recognize a few names: Chayanne, Ricky Martin and Daddy Yankee, they are part of a long list of great music personalities.

What could attract more attention is that Noelia is the only woman among so many men who has managed to stand out in the music industry, especially because it has not been easy for her to reach the pinnacle of her career, because she has had to go through for tough tests that fortunately he has managed to overcome.

Read also: Pregnancy at 19 years, Lady Gaga, a producer traumatized her for life

Nowadays she is not only a successful singer but also that she works perfectly as a model and above all she has managed to stand out quite a lot as an entrepreneurial woman, who would say that managing companies would be one of her greatest achievements.

Despite all this, the singer is more fascinated by showing off her figure and her beautiful curves than over the years, she has only managed to accentuate them and become one of the favorite figures of Internet users, especially because they affirm that everything in her It is natural since since her debut as a singer to date, if she appears she has not changed at all, on the contrary, thanks to exercise, she remains as beautiful.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Two days ago he gave us this video, wearing a blue bodysuit bright enough, long-sleeved and totally transparent so much that she had to cover her charms a bit, because otherwise Instagram would have to delete the content.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Showing off from the average light of his apartment which made the video was a little more romantic and flirtatious, Noelia invites her fans to subscribe to her pages where she says they can see all the content they want without hiding anything, surely they will have the most revealing photos and videos.

The beautiful singer is quite active on her Instagram account where she has more than one million 400 thousand followers, she gives us content every day, it seems that the more risque it is, the more it fascinates her fans, especially because it seems that she too he likes to share it and he enjoys it quite a bit.