In black! Mia Khalifa enchants her fans in a flirty dress | Instagram

Always attracting attention with her enormous charms the model and ex actress Mia Khalifa showed off her figure, but wearing a beautiful black dress.

The beautiful celebrity made it clear that she does not necessarily need to show her figure and part of her skin to pamper her followers, especially when it is also something fitted.

The huge charms of the beautiful model have been protagonists of its content on more than one occasion, either in their photographs or videos.

This time it was just a photo that he shared in his instagram storiesHer look was completely in black, both the dress, glasses, footwear and accessories.

This type of style is known as “monochromatic” is when clothing of the same color is used, but varying a little with the textures to attract attention and that breaks a bit with the style despite being the same color.

Mia khalifa She usually publishes flirty content on her social networks, but this time it was something more glamorous that we managed to appreciate and enjoy her beauty.

It seems that Khalifa was preparing to go out, the photo was taken in her room, surely she would go out with her husband to enjoy an elegant restaurant.