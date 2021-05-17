In black jumpsuit and colorful belt Galilea Montijo brand waist | Instagram

A long black jumpsuit and a belt with a touch of color at the waist were the key pieces for the presenter Galilea Montijo to once again give an elegant fashion lecture.

Many of the faithful admirers of Galilea Montijo find great inspiration in each of their appearances, the “tapathy“, again managed to impress everyone and become one of the most fashionistas of the entire cast of collaborators of the morning.

It was one of the most recent snapshots shared by the “driver of Today” in which she contributed a very fresh idea for this season, regardless of whether the color is black, which it is worth mentioning is not afraid of it despite the high temperatures.

Viernessss! Have an incredible time, was the message with which the charismatic member of Hoy’s production said goodbye for another week with a garment that provided a chic and elegant touch.

A long jumpsuit in black and a very versatile fabric for any season, were the key for the look of the 47-year-old celebrity to be the target of various compliments and reactions from her 9 million followers.

It should be reiterated that her look was complemented with a piece that marked her waist with a belt that wore some colored stones in the center of the also named Jumpsuit, which consisted of a long-sleeved shirt and a sport collar attached to long pants that covered up to the ankles of “La Montijo”.

The “former Tv girl” who has always been distinguished by a statuesque silhouette decided to give the accessory located at her waist all the prominence, so her shoes matched the color of the garment, in addition to dispensing with eye-catching jewelry, just a silver necklace that barely hid around her neck.

Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl Araiza and other hosts of the broadcast stands out for being very up-to-date on fashion issues and not only in terms of clothing but also in terms of hair trends.

The work of the great team that supervises the personal grooming of the entertainment figure, is noted once again by wearing a high bun that left a part of her hair loose.

Montijo Torres, today host of “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy”, the contest that they preside over in one of the sections of the magazine program, scored a 10 with her loyal fans who commented on how beautiful she looked.

It was Laura Bozzo herself who shared a surprising comment to the endearing presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes”.

Love your wardrobe as always, thank you for all your support, great human being.

It should be said that this unleashed a great controversy in the comments, and even more after apparently, the journalist Alex Kaffie commented “Flatter” to the Peruvian presenter, referring to the term “flatterer.”

It is no secret to anyone that Martha Galilea Montijo Torres has always maintained a supposed “tense” relationship with the former host of “Laura in America”, which they have reflected on the screens and that for many is only a way of attracting mostly attention.

On the other hand, some other comments focused on the image that Galilee herself projected on this postcard where there was no lack of praise and heart emojis.

We love you handsome, ‘Always so beautiful, gali’, ‘Precious’, ‘Divine bb and beautiful as always’, were other comments dedicated with love towards the “former actress”.

The one who was interpreter of characters such as “El Premio Mayor”, “Amarte es mi sin”, “El Precio de tu amor”, to mention some soap operas, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, is one of the most popular of the transmission, today directed by Andrea Rodríguez and where his niece, Andrea Escalona, ​​also appears.