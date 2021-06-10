In black interiors, Belinda shines from the inside out | Instagram

The singer Belinda tops the new magazine cover and she does it unaccompanied, once again her beauty makes her shine from the inside out in a black interior ensemble.

Belinda became the image of the new cover of Vogue magazine and as usual the “pop star“He showed off his peculiar style and stood out with his great personality.

The interpreter of songs like “Light without gravity”, “Love at first sight”, “In love you have to forgive”, etc. not only discovered more of her silhouette but also revealed part of her success as well as how she achieves the well-being, empowerment and hope.

It was Belinda Peregrín Schüll who shared the new cover image through a post on her Instagram account.

Thanks to all the great team! @voguemexico, you can read in the message that accompanies the publication where you can see the Spanish woman in a black and white image.

Undoubtedly, Belinda, always gives something to talk about when collaborating in multiple publications that she has made until today, this occasion would not be the exception for the “model“who would pose for one of the most important fashion magazines: Vogue.

By many it is well known that Belinda Peregrín is a faithful assiduous to fashion trends, so the famous singer and now Netflix actress is appreciated very enthusiastically and also shares some other beauty secrets.

One of the first to react was Christia Nodal, the future fiancé of the singer who reacted with several emojis of heart faces.

Magnify me colossal tea, unique, ‘My Mexican / Spanish diva !!!’, ‘I love you very much my love’, ‘Diosaaaa’, ‘To taste the colors. They are beautiful, but Belinda more ‘, were some of the other comments that were added to the publication that gathered more than 151. 500 Likes,

Likewise, a video arrived moments after said pulicación, in the first seconds a powerful look of light eyes with a very dramatic makeup took over the camera lens while.

Later, the face of the Spanish woman gave way to a series of positions while crying out a fragment of one of the songs that make up her career, “Bella traición.”

At the same time, the actress from “Welcome to Eden” is shown with various black outfits tight to her silhouette to close with a flourish with a set of black interiors.

There is no doubt about the great success that Belinda Peregrín Schüll has achieved in her career and it is through this issue that she shares with faithful readers part of what she experiences today when she is at her best, both personally and professionally.

The one that appeared in various editions of La Voz “coach” also together with her partner, Christian Nodal, discovered more details about herself and somehow becomes an inspiration on the theme of the same beauty that she shares, is a “reflection of the inner appeal “which begins with emotional well-being.

Today Belinda has not only triumphed in the world of music, for which she dedicated herself body and soul from a very young age and for which she even left her acting career for several years, now she recently returned with a new production on Netflix , has been an ambassador for various brands and has headlined various covers.

Besides, “Beli” has new projects on the doorstep, some in conjunction with her future husband, the regional artist, with whom she recently got engaged and they just released the theme of a new novel “If they leave us.”