In black and red, Belinda falls in love with a dress and jacket | Instagram

The singer Belinda reappeared in a photograph that caused thousands of sighs by wearing a tight black dress that highlighted her pronounced curves and which she complemented with a red-toned jacket.

Belinda He captured the eyes again after heading the cover of a magazine in which he appears with his partner, Christian nodal, which would give a lot to talk about in recent days.

This time the “Christian Nodal’s girlfriend“She captured the glances again after appearing dressed in a black dress with pleats that marked her silhouette and a red-toned jacket that she wore with a very own style.

Immediately, fans of the “Netflix actress” of the series “Welcome to Eden”, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, was the target of various compliments and compliments in which they did not stop dedicating beautiful words highlighting her beauty.

Hermosisimaaaa, ‘We love you so much Beli … the happiness that comes from seeing you and knowing that you are happy and full of love, is priceless’, ‘Bb why do you have everything?’, Were some of the comments that are read in the middle of the various reactions and 316,441 Likes added by the publication.

Once again, Belinda did not miss the opportunity to pamper her followers on social networks, although on this occasion, the interpreter of “En el amor hay que perdonar” did not appear with a highly produced makeup and / or hairstyle, the artist of Spanish origin shows that you can fall in love with any look.

The star, who they say is over 30 years old, chose to highlight on this occasion the clear tone of his eyes, which he achieved perfectly, in addition to that, the “model” and current “coach” of “La Voz Senior”, She showed a look that captivated and invited her followers to not stop seeing her.

The also “businesswoman” who for one reason or another remains the target of the comments would have returned with more force after she and her beau will spend time apart after Christian Nodal returned from Spain to fulfill commercial commitments and spend the mother’s day with her mother, Christy Nodal.

So Belinda Peregrín still remains in the old continent due to various work commitments, including the series, where she also shares credits with Amaia Salamanca, Amaia Aberasturi, Lola Rodríguez, Sergio Romo, among others.

However, after the acclaimed couple of the show kept their relationship in silence for a few days, happiness would come again for the “belifans” and followers of the duo after meeting again, after the “sonorense” will finally return to the arms of his loved.

Even the author of “Adiós Amor” said that despite being very happy to be with his family, he had not been able to sleep well during those days as he was not close to Belinda, the “princess of Latin pop.”

Even a video that circulated in recent weeks would show the happiness of both while the native of Madrid, Spain took a nap, Christian Nodal dedicated some tender words to the interpreter: “You are my home. I love you and miss you like crazy ”which melted the hearts of the fans.

The romantic couple found no better way to celebrate the reunion than by headlining a cover for the magazine “The Urban mx”.

The “pop star” appears with a tight jumpsuit of an ultra-thin fabric that only covered some areas at the same time, part of her charms could be seen under the garment in skin color and red, an outfit that the original from Madrid, complemented with some slippers.

Behind her, Christian Nodal appears surrounding her with his arms while giving her some kisses on the cheek