In black and lace interior Livia Brito shows charms

The actress Livia Brito, would captivate everyone in one of the most dazzling sessions she has starred in, an outfit was the key to showing the great beauty that the 34-year-old artist possesses.

If there is something that distinguishes Livia brito It is his particular way of pampering his followers and it would be a past photograph that his fans would remember with great affection.

Livia Brito Pestana, has distinguished herself for being not only one “TV actress“endowed with great talent but also great charms that leaves one speechless.

Wrapped in a slim black interior that showed a little more skin and other qualities, the next star of “The soulless“He shared a snapshot several weeks ago, which he accompanied with one of his beautiful reflections.

Succeeding is not a matter of luck, it is the result of the most arduous effort. Be happy my #aLIVIAnados. It was the text that accompanies the publication which added 150. 527 Like.

This, in addition to other reactions in which her fans immediately refer her to one of her most remembered characters when playing “Yolanda Cadena”, “The pilot”, is read in one of the first reactions.

I love you, ‘Divine, divine’, ‘The perfect woman does exist !!! Make me a son !!! ‘,’ Are we married? @liviabritopes’, ‘Pra siempre Yolanda Cadena, eternal La Piloto’, was read among the messages that the followers dedicated to the theater actress.

The native of Ciego de Ávila, Cuba chose a natural setting as a photography background, Brito Pestana, it seems to be discovered a little more in the middle of the street, while in the background you can see one of the large bridges that cross the city and the lights of the moving traffic.

Today, the beauty of the “Cuban” has not gone unnoticed by many, which is why it is increasingly adding more followers who enjoy appreciating all its charm.

The beautiful aLIVIAnada, who will venture into telenovelas like “Triunfo del amor” in 2010 with Victoria Ruffo in her role as “Fernanda Sandoval” as well as in various other productions for which she would obtain some recognition is now an influencer.

It was during 2020 that the fitness life assiduous focused mainly on her social networks after her participation in some projects was canceled after some controversies.

When everyone believed that the career of the “model” was over, Brito Pestana joined the fever of social networks and through YouTube and Tik Tok became increasingly popular, it was a few weeks ago when precisely the future co-star together to José Ron in the José Alberto production “El Güero” Castro announced his participation in the melodrama.

The story in which she will play Fernanda Linares marks the return of the former Televisa presenter to the world of acting.

In this new project which stars alongside José Ron for the second time, after his past success, “Italian girl is coming to get married.”

There are also great stars such as Marlene Favela, Marjorie de Sousa, Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Laura Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Eduardo Santamarina, Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín , Azela Robinson; among others.

The curvilinear announced several weeks ago some of her new plans on the doorstep in the middle of a vacation to Puerto Escondido where she was also seen very caramelized in the sunsets in front of the sea.

Now Livia Brito Pestana, has been in the middle of the recordings of the next production this while undertaking some other businesses among which she shared, they were a new business of jewelry and beauty products.