With the sympathy that characterizes her, the Colombian confirmed that she is an expert in Tik Tok
If something characterizes Carmen Villalobos it’s her everlasting good humor, and this time it was her husband, Sebastián Caicedo, the one who shared a video they made together in Tik Tok, and that shows that both are in top form.
Happy weekend to my people! Today to fix the apartment, cook (today it’s my turn) and keep watching the series I started last night 😎😎😎 Posd: Ahhh well and if you can join another initiative and keep helping, do it! I already did it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️! Kisses 😘
Very goodssssssssssssssss! May your day be radiant, full of light and hope 💞💞💞
In the short clip, Carmen addresses Sebastián, who lies down on the bed; she leans against his feet, and he supports her feet, to achieve a complicated acrobatic pose. They were very funny from start to finish.
Effects of quarantine, playing circus soleil 🙈🤣🤭 @cvillaloboss @sebastiancaicedo
Carmen and Sebastián are a couple that does not hesitate to show their happiness, and recently she shared in her account Instagram a video in which both celebrate their six months of marriage.
I want to be with you the rest of my life❤️ Happy 6 months of marriage my love !!! I love you with all my soul babycito @sebastiancaicedo! That we always laugh despite the circumstances 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
Well, even when the vibe is not so good😝😝🤪 Watch the video and you will understand! Kisses quiero I love you❤️❤️❤️
