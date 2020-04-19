With the sympathy that characterizes her, the Colombian confirmed that she is an expert in Tik Tok

If something characterizes Carmen Villalobos it’s her everlasting good humor, and this time it was her husband, Sebastián Caicedo, the one who shared a video they made together in Tik Tok, and that shows that both are in top form.

View this post on Instagram Happy weekend to my people! Today to fix the apartment, cook (today it’s my turn) and keep watching the series I started last night 😎😎😎 Posd: Ahhh well and if you can join another initiative and keep helping, do it! I already did it ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️! Kisses 😘 A post shared by CARMEN VILLALOBOS (@cvillaloboss) on Apr 4, 2020 at 9:08 am PDT

View this post on Instagram Very goodssssssssssssssss! May your day be radiant, full of light and hope 💞💞💞 A post shared by CARMEN VILLALOBOS (@cvillaloboss) on Apr 8, 2020 at 9:48 am PDT

In the short clip, Carmen addresses Sebastián, who lies down on the bed; she leans against his feet, and he supports her feet, to achieve a complicated acrobatic pose. They were very funny from start to finish.

View this post on Instagram Effects of quarantine, playing circus soleil 🙈🤣🤭 @cvillaloboss @sebastiancaicedo A post shared by Carmen Villalobos Mx (@cvillalobos_mx) on Apr 18, 2020 at 6:18 pm PDT

Carmen and Sebastián are a couple that does not hesitate to show their happiness, and recently she shared in her account Instagram a video in which both celebrate their six months of marriage.

View this post on Instagram I want to be with you the rest of my life❤️ Happy 6 months of marriage my love !!! I love you with all my soul babycito @sebastiancaicedo! That we always laugh despite the circumstances 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 A post shared by CARMEN VILLALOBOS (@cvillaloboss) on Apr 18, 2020 at 11:28 am PDT

View this post on Instagram Well, even when the vibe is not so good😝😝🤪 Watch the video and you will understand! Kisses quiero I love you❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by CARMEN VILLALOBOS (@cvillaloboss) on Apr 17, 2020 at 9:26 am PDT

