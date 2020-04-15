Always ready to please her fans through social networks, Aleida Nunez He published a photo that shows her smiling in bed, next to her pet and showing off her spectacular legs, writing the message “Stay home … 🐶”.

Also, on the occasion of the international day of the kiss, the actress unveiled in Instagram a video in which he sensually sends several to his followers, who already exceed two million 400 thousand in that social network.

During the quarantine, Aleida has not neglected her figure, so she has shared clips in which she is shown exercising, either with machine routines, with weights and with her favorite discipline, which is yoga.

