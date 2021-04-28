In beautiful white embroidery, Daniella Chávez conquers her fans | INSTAGRAM

Today we will address a couple of videos in which the young woman influencer Y Chilean model Daniella Chávez finished conquering her fans with her most beautiful and flirty embroidery, a white color that adorned her figure perfectly that made her charms say so spectacular.

That’s right, it’s about a few clips placed on your stories, in which she appears Lucieiendo in front of the cell phone camera, with which she was recording so that her beloved audience could appreciate her figure a little once more.

For Daniella it is very important that they are uploading entertainment pieces of the best quality since most of their publications are made based on photographs taken with a professional camera, which also receive a small editing treatment to improve the quality of light and colors.

For this reason, in his stories he seeks to do something different by sharing a little more of what is behind those photos, such as these videos in which he was trying on his white embroidery set from what appears to be the closet of his luxurious apartment.

It should be remembered that the young model had always dreamed of living in Miami Florida And now that she is doing it, she is very happy and fulfilled for having been able to fulfill her dream and to continue to earn a living modeling for various fashion and fashion brands that are looking for her to collaborate.

Thanks to the fact that she has a fairly well communicated relationship with her fans, she achieves a loyal audience that is always there to support her in whatever she uploads by liking her and commenting on everything you think about the photos and videos she places on her social networks. .

It could be said that she is one of the most popular Chilean platform and social network Instagram, so her official account is shared among friends so that no one misses her charm and above all that sweet personality that she has and that she has been using. to try to help Internet users to improve their way of thinking a bit.

Lately he has uploaded some stories in which he starts talking directly with those who see his stories Making a simple recommendation, love yourself and treat yourself as if you were your best friend, take care of your body and your mind, feeding them the best, either with a diet balanced or positive information that can help you move forward, giving you all the desire with all the attitude just like Daniella Chávez who starts the day with a coffee to motivate herself to carry out her activities.