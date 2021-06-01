In beautiful black lace, Celia Lora spoils her followers | INSTAGRAM

Once again the beautiful model Y Mexican driver Celia Lora has dedicated herself to pampering her loyal Instagram followers with a most flirtatious and beautiful photograph in which she is wearing one of her best lace blacks.

That’s right, the beautiful young woman decided to make a photoshoot With that outfit so attractive to the eye and much more to that of her fans who were waiting for the moment when there would be a new image of her beauty.

The photo was shared by Celia in her stories from Instagram and not by way of publication as many would expect, however we rescued it for you so that you can enjoy it at any time and that no one misses it for what you could share.

You may also be interested: Not even discovering charms !, Celia Lora looks over Alexa Dellanos

In the snapshot we can see how the daughter of Alex Lora she finds herself looking at the camera in the most flirtatious way possible and her charms being the center of attention thanks to the cut she wore her outfit in the entertainment piece.

Her fans were fascinated that she shared this image with them and thanked her through direct messages as they always do, expressing her greatest love and support, something that could be said to be reciprocal, since she also adores them.

But that’s not all because beautiful Mexican also continued her work as an influencer, sharing with companies that they trust her and they send products to her home so she can enjoy them and tell us about her experience with them.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE STUNNING IMAGE

The excellent work of Celia Lora consists in helping these companies and she has achieved it a lot for which everyone is quite grateful and she continues to trust her to make herself known in this interesting way.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Of course, Celia Lora also enjoys everything she does, sharing her experiences at all times and even taking us on a trip with her on her cell phone, capturing her adventures.

He is currently visiting Cozumel with his colleagues from Reality Show Acapulco Shore of M TV and also sharing some videos in which he is having the best time on one of the yachts they rented to walk around and celebrate.

Surely soon we will be able to see the result because surely they will find themselves recording some scenes or something like that, we believe that they must be taking advantage of the opportunity to be together again and much more in a place as beautiful and touristy as that.