In Baja California Sur the increase in covid-19 infections does not stop

In Baja California Sur the increase in covid-19 cases does not stop, because at the close of this first weekend of summer, 2,914 cases of infected people were located, which will continue to increase before the more than 370 suspected cases.

La Paz and Los Cabos, the main tourist points of the entity, determined to establish access controls to the beaches to reduce their capacity to 30% from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. In addition, the sale of alcohol was restricted from 8 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon and in restaurants until 10 at night.

Among the new actions that were applied were the prohibition of access for children under 12 years of age in commercial establishments and supermarkets, where only one person per family may enter; cinemas and temples were also closed, as was the cancellation of social events and the closure of the boardwalk for recreational activities.

The Municipal Directorate of Commerce in La Paz implemented a surveillance operation so that the different establishments comply with the established schedules, as well as the capacity allowed in the Sanitary Alert level 5 of 6 in which we are informed by its owner, Eréndira Cárdenas .

Civil Protection, Firefighters, Zofemat and Municipal Police participated in the Operation, as well as state agencies such as COEPRIS and the State Police, among others.

jcp