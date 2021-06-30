“In bad weather, good bed! Andrea Legarreta wears her pajamas | Instagram

The host of the Hoy Program, Andrea Legarreta became the envy of many and not only for her beauty, but for how happy and comfortable she looked from her bed. With the good saying, “In bad weather, good bed”, the beautiful wife of Erik Rubin bragged from home.

Andrea Legarreta Martinez She posed sitting and very flirtatious with a nice shirt and short pajamas that look very comfortable and colorful, the actress also highlighted that there was rain, so she followed her whims and ended up in bed with a rich pajama.

There were a couple of photographs that the Hoy host shared on her official Instagram account more than 17 hours ago and exceeded 50 thousand reactions on the famous social network, her followers did not stop filling the comment box with hearts and compliments.

It may interest you: To the Hoy Program ?, host of Venga La Alegría on Televisa

In the last week, Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín have been part of the news headlines, this after some images of the former Timbiriche were revealed next to a beautiful party influencer and very smiling.

It may interest you: Delia Fiallo, “mother of soap operas,” is fired with regret

Quickly social networks assured that Andrea’s marriage could be faltering and that Erik could have something more with this girl; However, the television presenter came to the defense of the father of her daughters and assured that the images correspond to a trip in which the couple of the young woman and the father of Rubín were also present.

It may interest you: Encontronazo en Hoy !, Raúl Araiza faces a driver

Andrea Legarreta also made fun of the situation in the Hoy Program, where he assured that he could not dance next to one of his companions, as they would ensure that he has a sentimental relationship with him.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Now, Erik Rubín captured all eyes when he took off his shirt for social networks and asked his followers to name the photograph, Andrea Legarreta was criticized for only commenting on “because I love myself, I take care of myself.”