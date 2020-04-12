Werner Kogler, Austrian Minister of Sports and member of ‘The Greens’, stated that “a spectator-less F1 Grand Prix in Spielberg is an imaginable option.”

Kogler said it in an interview with Kleine Zaitung, where he even anticipated the possibility that the GP would be double, although he clarified that the decision corresponded to the organizers “who are responsible for complying with the health, entry and exit regulations for the country” .

At the moment all public sporting events are banned in Austria until the end of June, but the GP is scheduled for July 5. Plus, there could be a green light next week to run behind closed doors.

Kogler also said that the possibility of the sport being launched even if it is behind closed doors “is easier for other sports. For example, soccer players are still in the country,” although he noted that the situation of playing behind closed doors. it is not simple.

In any case, for F1 the problem would be in the arrival of the teams and pilots, as well as FIA personnel, from third countries, some of which are still in the ascendant phase of the coronavirus. But with the support of Red Bull, owner of the circuit, solutions could be enabled.

Although Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said last week that the borders would not be opened before having a vaccine, the situation in the country has improved and activity is expected to resume next Tuesday with the opening of some small shops, although bars, restaurants and hairdressing salons will continue to be closed until June 1 and the public shows will not resume until July 30. Meanwhile, the obligation to use masks on public roads remains in force.

Anyway, a lot can happen. The Austrians believe that the main source of infection for their country and even for Germany came from the Ischgl ski resort and this makes them particularly cautious.

