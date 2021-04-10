“In Augusta, sometimes you risk everything in a couple of meters”

04/11/2021 at 12:25 AM CEST

Sport.es

The Gipuzkoan golfer José María Olazábal has finished the third round of the Masters, which takes place this week on the historic Augusta National course, with five shots over par, 12 shots behind the provisional leaders (-7).

“I have not been fine in two or three strokes. It was going very well until 15 & rdquor ;, said Olazábal about the hole where he went into the water, hit the same blow and left it next to, and a double bogey was scored, which has cut a round so far under par.

“That’s Augusta, the truth, there are times when you risk everything in a couple of meters & rdquor ;, added the Guizpuzcoano, which has no less than 32 participations in the Augusta Masters.

The importance of physique

“Today, the physical factor is important. All the work you put in sooner or later pays off. There is still one day left to see if I can do it a little better than today. It would be the ideal & rdquor ;, said the double winner of the green jacket (1994 and 1999) about the last round on Sunday.

The short game has clearly been the key for the Hondarribia golfer to break the cut after seven years. “Olazábal is capable of rolling the ball better than anyone. Chipe with iron 4, 6, 8, whatever it takes & rdquor; He said American veteran Phil Mickelson.

“I don’t think Phil is one-armed either. It is true that I have never been a great puncher, and to compete at this level in these years you have to compensate in some other way, in my case with the irons and the short game & rdquor ;, Olazábal said.

More compliments to Txema

“His short game is incredible. This field is very big for him and playing with him it is definitely visible because he has won twice at Augusta & rdquor ;, also commented the American Patrick Reed, winner of the 2018 Masters and Olazábal’s starting partner.

“When I started playing golf at Jaizkibel (Real Golf Club de San Sebastián), the course is clay and it is very wet in winter. As long as you don’t touch the perfect ball, you have a bad time & rdquor ;, explained the Gipuzkoan.

“In addition, we had good teachers with Jesús (Arruti), Joxe (Arruti) and Josetxo (Gorostegui). There were days when they did not let us use the sand around the green and they made us take advantage with irons and blows by high. It was a good learning & rdquor ;, said José María Olazábal before the last day