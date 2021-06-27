In August, inauguration of Parque Cantera in Coyoacán

MEXICO CITY.

The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, supervised the progress of the works of the second stage of the Cantera Park located in the Coyoacán mayor’s office.

During the event in which she was accompanied by the Secretary of Works and Services, Jesús Esteva and the mayor of Coyoacán, Rigoberto Ávila, it was reported that the works in the place have an 82% progress and are expected to conclude in August.

This was a demand of many years ago from all the residents of the area: that this land that the Asphalt Plant occupies not only be used for the Asphalt Plant, but that it really become a public space for all the neighborhoods of this area, Santa Úrsula, Santo Domingo and different neighborhoods that are around this very important area of ​​this beautiful Mayor’s Office of Coyoacán.

The Cantera Park is part of the “Sembrando Parques” program and a PILLARS will also be installed in it where various cultural, sports and educational activities will be offered free of charge.

Site visit to quarry park pic.twitter.com/aRH5KyNEoh – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 26, 2021

All this that the City Government represents is part of this transformation that is being experienced in our country. It is part of this that we should be very proud of, because Mexico City continues to be a progressive city, it is a progressive city.

For his part, Esteva Medina announced that a total of 200 million pesos have been invested in the Cantera Park works: 130 million pesos to intervene five hectares and the rest to adapt the laboratories of the Asphalt Plant.

The second stage of the Cantera Park includes water bodies of 1,330 cubic meters, an outdoor forum of 500 square meters, a pollinator garden, 157.2 square meters of living areas and 20 thousand square meters of green areas, revegetation, a pergola of coexistence, a service module, irrigation system and 45 solar lights.

Likewise, the PILLARS will be 350 square meters and will be connected to a walkway to reach the Santa Úrsula Coapa neighborhood.