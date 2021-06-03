In attractive outfit Maribel Guardia returns to the stage | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful conductive, model Y Costa Rican singer Maribel Guardia is back on stage and she showed it to us through some clips in which we could see how she was giving her show in Las Vegas.

A great audience and a great artist was what was found at that very moment when she was singing on stage the song of “Carnival” by Celia Cruz, celebrating life and what can now be done live performances at least in Vegas, Nevada.

But what most caught the attention of Maribel fans was the cute and sexy dress she was wearing for the presentation being a skin color and with a very striking front opening, which made her charms shine and shine before the camera that captured the photo and videos.

You may also be interested: Spectacular, Maribel Guardia is sung las mañanitas in Las Vegas

Of course there was also a photo and it was one in which Maribel is with some of the boys who participated in the main Show and that by the way I highly recommend ensuring that it will be available from June 4.

It seems to have been a special event and the talented woman will remember it fondly for being one of her best returns to the stage after more than a year of not being able to perform.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO OF MARIBEL WITH HER COMPANIONS

Of course, the faithful fans of the Costa Rican went and attended only to observe her and hear her sing, demonstrating that she also has a talent for the vocal cords that she uses as a true instrument.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In addition to the photos and videos of her show, Maribel Guardia also shared that she was walking through the beautiful city of Las Vegas knowing the tourist sites, buildings and of course doing a little exercise to stay healthy and fit at all times, even in her travels.

She cannot stop exercising and this is a key factor to see if she keeps herself in such a way that she is always healthy, beautiful and of course slim, usually motivating herself in her personal gym with photographs of herself through the years.