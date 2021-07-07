In Atizapán families lose everything by storm; they ask to declare an emergency

STATE OF MEXICO.- Fallen fences, houses buried by mud, and damaged furniture, is the balance of the strong waterspout registered on Monday afternoon in Atizapán de Zaragoza, whose official census shows four thousand people affected, for which they request a declaration of emergency.

@JesusMartinMx Atizapan Av calacoaya pic.twitter.com/T0SWO1EtjR – LRDS (@ LRDS_71) July 6, 2021

One of the most affected areas was Calacoaya; In several houses the walls collapsed, such is the case of the Romero Rodríguez family house, where the force of the water coming from the higher parts caused the main wall to collapse.

The rain started like that from 6:00 to 6:30 we, we started putting bags, my dad got out and suddenly the water started to rise. I grabbed a broom so the water wouldn’t get in, but unfortunately when we saw that the fence fell, it overflowed, it looked like a river, ”Cecilia pointed out.

Remember that as the minutes passed the water rose, so they had to get on the furniture that began to float, “I thought we were not going to survive and I only thought about my son, we who are already living, but he is one year old”, he narrated with tears in his eyes.

When they were finally able to open the door, they were able to see everything they had lost, and with the support of relatives and neighbors they tried to clean their house that was covered in mud and sewage.

@alfredodelmazo We ask for your valuable help to support us in sending Civil Protection Squads to Calle de la Piedra # 7, Torres de Calacoaya, Atizapán de Zaragoza derived from significant damage in the subdivision caused by the heavy rain yesterday, Monday 05 / Jul / 2021. pic.twitter.com/ctygASZJRG – Marco Morales (@markinhomorales) July 6, 2021

Meanwhile, in the Escolar neighborhood, several houses were affected when the hill was washed away, the house of María Nicanora Rosales being buried by more than a meter of mud.

I only heard a loud roar and when I looked out I saw the water and the earth coming from the hill, we just ran and got to safety ”, he said.

He explained that in the Escolar neighborhood, a company placed a fence in the channel of the natural descent of the water and this caused that the water did not flow and his home was covered by mud, so that his house cannot be entered, because the access is covered by more than 60 centimeters of mud. Only its window and part of the heater are exposed.

Today they demand that someone be responsible for the damage to their home, because the family that put up the fence did not suffer any damage, while three families in the area lost everything.

Mexique: Des torrents de boue hier à Calacoaya dans the municipalité d’Atizapán de Zaragoza près de Mexico (via @AndreyGM_Online) pic.twitter.com/d8z3HEGv5p – Alexandre (@alex_le_bars) July 6, 2021

Faced with the damage, throughout the municipality, Mayor Ruth Olvera Nieto asked the Ministry of the Interior to implement the DNIII Plan and the state government for resources from the Actions for Development program in support of the four thousand inhabitants who were affected in 24 neighborhoods. .

It was reported that the colonies with the greatest damage are: Calacoaya, Las Huertas, Las Alamedas, Lomas de Bellavista, Lomas de Atizapán, New Mexico, El Potrero, Villas de la Hacienda, Ignacio López Rayón, San Mateo, Revolución, among others.

It was announced that it will seek to redirect the budget to address the effects, which will be added to the 18 million pesos recently approved by the city council to address the emergency of the June 22 rains.

It should be noted that the rains continue and caused flooding of up to 50 centimeters in the main roads of Naucalpan such as Alcanfores, Fresnos, Jardines de la Florida and Lomas Verdes Sixth section.

