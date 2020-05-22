The signing of Lautaro Martinez Barcelona is such a priority for Catalans, that in Argentina no one doubts that it will be carried out. The Inter Milan striker could become the biggest transfer in history as far as an Argentine footballer is concerned and in his native country they already fantasize about seeing him as Messi’s teammate. To the point that diario Olé ’newspaper has published a photomontage in which the player is seen wearing the elastic checkered of the azulgranas of this season.

The Barcelona team is thinking about how to get the services of one of the forwards of the moment, who would be the natural replacement of Luis Suárez. The Uruguayan is in the final phase of his career and, after his injury, his performance is unknown. For this reason, Barça want to secure the goal by signing Lautaro this summer.

It will not be easy. The Catalans are looking for a way to deal with an operation that does not aim to lower the 90 million euros. Inter does not seem willing to accept a smaller amount for one of its best men, and may even ask for what is stipulated in its clause, which is 111 kilos. Thus, if they want to enjoy their goals at the Camp Nou, they must reach that important figure, something complicated in these times.

The Barcelona team is plunged in an ERTE that can tie him for the duration of the market. The Government will control the spending on transfers of the teams that have accepted this measure during the state of alarm, so there could be a situation that Barça cannot do it.

To be allowed to sign, at a minimum they will need to make sure they enter a good amount of millions in sales. The club is not going through one of its best stages when it comes to finances, after the loss of income due to the coronavirus stoppage and the enormous waste made in the previous seasons. Hence they are contemplated different form of payment for transfers, like the exchange of footballers.