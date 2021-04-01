In April “The Handmaid’s Tale” returns with its fourth season – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

It is only a matter of days until the fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is released, one of the best and most profound series of recent years, which fought in the awards to tanks such as “Mad Men” or “Game of Thrones”.

The series starring Elisabeth Moss is based on the novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood. It is about a dystopian future, not too distant in time, in which the world’s birth rate plummets as a result of sexually transmitted infections and environmental pollution. The crisis unleashes a civil war in the US that leads to the creation of the “Republic of Gilead”, of a theocratic, totalitarian and religious fundamentalist nature.

A caste system is imposed, in which women have no freedoms and are only devoted wives of the men who lead the nation. Most of them are sterile, forcing fertile women to reside in the houses of the powerful as procreators.

Each maid is trained, corrected and educated and then assigned to the homes of political leaders, where they lose their name by adopting a new one formed by the name of the commander assigned with the prefix “From”, forcing them to a ritualized rape by their masters to remain pregnant and bearing children to family elites.

Along with the red-clad maids, much of society is now grouped into classes that determine what can and should be done. The social category to which women belong is represented by the color of their dress: the maids wear red, the Marthas in gray, and the wives in aquamarine blue.

When does season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” premiere?

The fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” will premiere in the US on April 28, as confirmed.

And for this new installment, the first images could already be seen after the official trailer was released.

