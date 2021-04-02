In April, a thousand fights (Part Two)

Darío Pérez

After a very interesting first fortnight of this month of April, in the following fortnight we started on Friday with an evening of Matchroom and Opi Since 82 in Italy, with Italian, European Union and intermediate titles at stake within the event. The main match, with a Silver WBC lightweight belt award, will measure the capabilities of Francesco Patera (23-3, 8 KO) and Vladyslav Melnyk (13-3, 8 KO) after the positive of Devis Boschiero, opponent originally planned for Patera. It will be seen by DAZN.

On Saturday 17, after an evening in the evening of MTK in England, usually open to the public on YouTube, led by Danny Dignum (13-0, 7 KO) against the Russian Andrey sirotkin (19-1, 7 KO) for a WBO intermediate middleweight title.

Two evenings enliven the American night of that day 17. One of them, with youtubers fights as the main course (for those who see them), has the interesting Regis Prograis (25-1, 21 KO) against the Ukrainian Ivan Redkach (23-5-1, 18 KO). FITE has already announced the broadcast.

More interesting seems the world WBO middleweight, between the American champion Demetrius Andrade (29-0, 18 KO) and the British contender Liam williams (23-2-1, 18 KO). In previous fights, names like the Ecuadorian Carlos Gongora (19-0, 14 KO), the Azerbaijani Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-0, 3 KO) or the Canadian of Russian origin Movladdin Biyarslanov (7-0, 6 KO), against theoretically inferior rivals.

That same day, the Llanero Ronny Landaeta (17-3, 11 KO) from traveling to Canada for the difficult challenge of beating David lemieux (42-4, 35 KO). One later, on Sunday the 18th, the Tsar Petr Petrov (41-6-2, 22 KO) will seek in the United States to beat the Costa Rican Bergman aguilar (15-6-1, 5 KO).

On Friday, April 23, the event of the year for Spanish boxing arrives, organized in Barcelona by Matchroom. Sandor Martin (37-2, 13 KO) risks his European super lightweight title against English Kay prosper (14-1-1, 7 KO), and Andoni Gago (24-3-3, 7 KO) does the same in the featherweight category against the also British Gavin mcdonnell (22-2-2, 6 KO). The duel between Kerman Lejarraga (31-2, 24 KO) and Jez smith (12-2-1, 5 KO) completes the shortlist of lawsuits between the Spanish and the British. Rival is still expected for Sergio garcia (33-0, 14 KO), in a fight that will not have a European title at stake. DAZN will be the one to bring it to Spanish viewers.

Four good fights await one day later, on Saturday 24. The first chronologically will be the IBF World Light Flyweight Championship from Japan, which calibrates the champion’s forces. Kenshiro Teraji (17-0, 10 KO) and his veteran compatriot Tetsuya hisada (34-10-2, 20 KO). In England, the British and Commonwealth Middleweight title will be held between Denzel bentley (14-0-1, 12 KO) and Felix cash (13-0, 9 KO).

Later, in the US we will have two options to enjoy the early morning: On the one hand, the WBO world featherweight title between the Mexican champion Emanuel Navarrete (32-1, 27 KO) and the Puerto Rican Christopher Diaz (26-2, 16 KO), who is eager to take away his crown. For other, Jaime Munguía (36-0, 29 KO) will face the Pole Maciej sulecki (29-2, 11 KOs) as a step prior to contesting the middleweight world championship in the second part of the year. We only know about the broadcast of the latter, through, once again, DAZN.

The month of April ends on Friday, the 30th. And it comes with an excellent proposal from England, because the South African Moruti Mthalane (39-2, 26 KO) looking for a new defense of the IBF flyweight championship against English Sunny edwards (15-0, KO). The semi-background fight is very interesting, with the Irishman Michael Conlan (14-0, 8 KO) and the Romanian resident in Spain Ionut Baluta (14-2, 3 KO), specialist in giving surprises to fighters of greater international fame.

The next day, May 1, comes plagued with heavyweight fights. But that is already another story that we will address in due course …