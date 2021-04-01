In April, a thousand fights (Part One)

Darío Pérez

Pulling from proverb and popular wisdom, April is usually a rainy month. This year, and in contrast to the inactive and sad 2020, crochets, uppercuts and straights will rain in rings around the world. So let’s review the main fights of the next few weeks.

The first weekend, with all the activity concentrated on Saturday 3, the action moved to the Asian area, with two evenings not separated by excessive mileage. In Uzbekistan, a former component of the Soviet Union, the local Murodjon Akhmadaliev (8-0, 6 KO) exposes his IBF and WBA super bantamweight world belts against the Japanese Ryosuke Iwasa (27-3, 17 KO), former IBF title champion in contention. The fight, with an estimable backing from Uzbek fighters such as Israil Madrimov, will be broadcast by DAZN.

That same night, with Eurosport as a witness, we will be able to enjoy the WBO super featherweight world championship between the American champion, Jamel herring (22-2, 10 KO) and the Northern Irish contender Carl Frampton (28-2, 16 KO), a gala with several more intermediate titles and incentives such as the return of Donnie nietes.

On the second weekend of April, after another quiet Friday, on the 10th we will have a Matchroom event on British soil. Star combat, Conor benn (17-0, 11 KO) against Samuel Vargas (31-6-2, 14 KO), it’s a WBA intermediate title, possibly a prelude to a World Cup for Benn.

There will be two bouts with the women’s world championships at stake, with the British stars Shannon courtenay (6-1, 3 KO) at bantamweight and Savannah marshall (9-0, 7 KO) in the middle as big favorites. We will see it on DAZN.

Already at dawn Spanish and American night, Top Rank and PBC compete in evenings with important bands at stake. In Tulsa, Bob Arum’s men face Joe smith (26-3, 21 KO) and the Russian Maxim vlasov (45-3, 26 KOs) want to leave the venue with the vacant WBO light heavyweight world cup around their waist. The Fight Sports channel is likely to air the fight, as they were going to do before its suspension a few weeks ago.

For its part, PBC organizes some bouts in Uncasville with the IBF super flyweight world title as an incentive. It is disputed by the Philippine champion Jerwin Ancajas (32-1-2, 22 KO) and the Mexican challenger Jonathan Javier Rodriguez (22-1, 16 KO). They also face the great promise of welterweight as a star fight, now almost a reality, Jaron ennis (26-0, 24 KO) and the Russian Sergey lipinets (16-1-1, 12 KO). FITE is the most likely option to be able to follow you on the small screen.