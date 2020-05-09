Coronavirus in Argentina: in Antarctica classes do not stop during the pandemic

Antarctica is the only continent on the planet that is free of coronaviruses. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Esperanza Base School in Antarctica. She is the only one in the country who teaches during quarantine (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Classes began on March 5. Six days later they celebrated with the entire base the day of the Bicontinental Teacher and the 23rd anniversary of his school, (photos Radio Base Esperanza)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

When they leave school, the boys can meet 10 or 15 penguins that move from the penguin colony to the sea to feed. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Hope Base in Antarctica. It is the only one in the country that teaches during quarantine. / (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Victor, in front of his class at the Esperanza Base school. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

A view of the Hope Base in Antarctica. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

The students walk to school. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

44 permanent bases corresponding to 21 countries operate throughout the year in Antarctica. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Argentina is the country that deploys the most permanent bases with a total of six on one side and the other of the peninsula. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

penguins roam in front of the houses, the school, and the entire base. They are the masters and lords of the place. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

When the scientists arrive, talks are given at the school about Antarctic fauna: birds, seals and elephant seals, leopard seals, Weddell seals. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

The school also plays a key role in generating numerous activities outside of school hours. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

After five in the afternoon, English, guitar, folklore, technology, chess, cooking or physical education workshops are held for any of the 63 people in the crew, in which there are 10 families and dozens of souls who winter alone. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

The Adelie and Papua penguins, which are the beings that boys usually find along the coast. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Small standard-bearer. I join the students of the Esperanza Base School in Antarctica. (Radio Base Esperanza photos

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Secondary students of the Esperanza Base school. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Hope Base in Antarctica. It is the only one in the country that teaches during quarantine. / (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Hope Base in Antarctica. It is the only one in the country that teaches during quarantine. / (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Hope Base in Antarctica. It is the only one in the country that teaches during quarantine. / (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

At the base they restricted the landing of cruise ship tourists to avoid contagion. (Radio Base Esperanza photos)

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

21/21 SLIDES

Send your comments to MSN

Indicates an overall rating for the site: