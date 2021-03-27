In another generation there may be no smokers, analysts say

(Bloomberg) – In 10 to 20 years, there may be no smokers in many markets, according to analysts at Jefferies. Governments and tobacco companies are on the same side in this shift, as more countries adopt targets to end smoking and companies push smokers toward lower-risk products like vaping and oral nicotine.

“With the ambitions of tobacco companies and regulators increasingly aligned, in many countries, the disappearance of smokers within a generation could come true,” wrote analyst Owen Bennett in a report released Friday. “That there are no smokers will only be achieved with the support of lower risk products.”

The prospect that cigarettes could become obsolete is also shared by Citigroup Inc., which expects smoking to disappear by 2050 from the United States, parts of Europe, Australia and large parts of Latin America if the downward trend seen in The last decades.

“Smoking has been declining for the past five decades due to what we call ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) bullying – pressures from social attitudes, regulations and taxes,” Citi analyst Adam Spielman wrote in a note this month. .

The MSCI World Tobacco Index has underperformed the broader MSCI World Index since the beginning of last year, where Swedish maker of smokeless tobacco products Match AB excelled and Imperial Brands Plc lagged.

Imperial Brands would struggle to shift to a tobacco-free approach due to its over-reliance on equity assets in Europe and the United States, Jefferies’ Bennett wrote, downgrading its rating on the company’s stock from hold to sell. On the contrary, it considers Philip Morris International Inc. to be well positioned given its dominance in heated tobacco products, while British American Tobacco Plc’s recent foray into cannabis seems timely. On the same note, Bennett updated his recommendations for BAT and Altria Group Inc. to keep to buy.

“If the end of smoking comes from the introduction of lower-risk products, as long as Big Tobacco is fairly involved, growth should be just as good, if not better, than in the past,” he said.

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, parent of Bloomberg News, has campaigned and donated money in support of a US ban on tobacco and flavored e-cigarettes.

Original Note: Smoking May Disappear Within a Generation, Analysts Predict

