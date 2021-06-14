In animal print, Galilea Montijo, wears her leg on vacation | Instagram

In an animal print set, the presenter, Galilea Montijo faces the summer, his outfit showed part of his abdomen and legs, where he highlighted a very particular detail that users did not overlook: “You did the photoshop wrong”, comment followers.

Galilea Montijo gave for inaugurated his recent vacations, which the “Today’s driver“He shared a photo on Instagram where he appears aboard a boat with the sea in the background, however, netizens did not miss a detail on one of the legs of the famous 48-year-old.

The set of shorts and blouse of “Gali“It left more skin exposed in the abdomen area and part of his legs, however, one looked larger than the other, so in one of the comments, a user pointed out that” the work of Photoshop of the “cheerleader”.

You did a wrong photoshop, one leg thinner than the other, reads one of the last posts of the publication.

The actress of soap operas such as “El Premio Mayor”, “Amarte es mi sin”, “El Precio de tu amor”, “The hidden truth” among others, appears in one of the sections of a ship after Martha Galilea herself , confirmed that he was enjoying some relaxing days.

Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, Arath de la Torre, Andrea Escalona, ​​Marisol González and so on shared the beautiful setting where he is at the moment.

Holidayssssss !!!! #timbabiche #puertolosgatos #labaja.

The endearing “presenter”, who made her foray into the “Ritmoson Latino” program for the first time and has collaborated on various variety and reality shows, wears a two-piece set of a crop top and shorts, both with animal print patterns.

The “It girl” protected herself with large glasses and set her hair free using only a band at the birth of her abundant mane.

Photography has been one of the most liked by Montijo Torres by adding 101. 675 I like it from several people, including Chiquis Rivera, added to various other comments in which they dedicated very affectionate messages towards the “model” and ” businesswoman “, owner of the clothing line” Latingal “boutique.

Guapa wrote @cuquitaoficial in one of the first messages

Meanwhile, the host Laura Bozzo, contestant of “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”, commented:

What a beauty … enjoy

Deliii! Enjoy, asked @ sofíavillalobos

Gozaaaaa amistaaaaaaf, was one of the messages from Alfonso Whaitsma, one of the stylists of the stars and a very close friend of the host.

While for their part, Andrea Legarreta and Marisol González, companions of the collaborator of “Hoy”, fell into tender emojis with heart faces, and some applause showing great appreciation for the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco and encouraging her to enjoy these days.

She is absent from “The stars dance in Today”

The presenter Galilea Montijo left several of her followers concerned after she was absent from the contest, which she hosts: “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy.”

It was last Friday, June 11, when the collaborator of “Pequeños Gigantes”, “How much do you want to lose?”, “Vida Tv”, and “La hora de la papa”, was replaced by Arath de la Torre.

The reason for his absence was attributed precisely to the permission that Andrea Rodríguez Doria (current producer of Hoy) granted Galilea Montijo on the occasion of his birthday.