In Andorra every day the Tour passes

07/10/2021 at 4:21 PM CEST

The Tour arrives tomorrow in what can already be considered the most cycling country in the world; or at least the one that welcomes a greater number of professional runners, those who have settled in Andorra for tax reasons, a platoon that rolls and trains mainly on the road that leads to the summit of the port of Envalira where it is impossible any day of the year do not come across any of them. Officially there are 70 althoughand there is always someone else who comes to Andorra to train with teammates. Or entire teams (Movistar has done it several times and Bahrain, too) that gathers all the riders there at some time of the year, when the snow has already cleared.

At least fifty of the runners who have signed up for the Tour this year reside in Andorra and all of them know as if it were the garden of their house, not only Envalira, which today is being promoted, but Beixalís, a wild wall, perhaps the port more complicated, although not the longest, that appears in the program of the Grande Boucle 2021.

But it is not only the cyclists, with their families (there are several couples and, sometimes, they also train together), but the most powerful teams have already set up a real ‘race service’ to assist cyclists in their training and provide them with mechanical and physiotherapy care.

If someone travels the Andorran roads by car or by bike and comes across a Mercedes del Ineos, it is not a mistake or that the driver has gotten lost, but rather that he is circling in case any of his cyclists (the British team is from the teams that have the most members living in Andorra) have a problem with the bike, need to deliver clothes or shelter and even change the bottle with fresh water. All runners are geolocated, so there is no problem knowing where they are training.

Egan bernalAlthough he lives in Monaco when he is in Europe, he spent the weeks before the Giro he won training with his fellow ‘Andorran’ Ineos and you can also witness to contemplate Esteban Chaves changing the rear wheel thanks to the help of the BikeExchange car at the height of El Tarter; or near Soldeu to a masseur from Bora waiting for his riders to change the bottles of the bicycle.

This allows runners to go out ‘lighter’ to train and not be aware of the problem they will have if they puncture or even the clothes they must wear if there is a risk of storm, something common many times in Andorra and the Pyrenees. A new philosophy has thus been created, training camps that are almost competitive and, in addition, when several riders from the same squad meet, they are protected from the traffic with their team’s cars. Every day, every year, there are more & mldr; to the point that days before a race like the Tour or the Vuelta begins, it is only necessary to settle with a chair along the route that leads to Envalira to believe that the Tour passes again as if it were groundhog day and even to be surpassed, if you ride a bike, by professionals who go so fast uphill that they even make you wonder if the brake obstructs the wheel.