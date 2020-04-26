The coordinated decision between Córdoba, Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and the City of Buenos Aires to ban recreational outings that the Casa Rosada authorized by decree to mitigate the impact of the quarantine is a novel strategy.

It is evident that these four districts share a common problem: that of having to administer the most populous urban conglomerates in the country, in the context of a pandemic holding back the first defense of which is social distance.

The strategy initially adopted by Argentina of “Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation” paid off, although in recent days there were signs of fatigue in the population as contagions increased. The presidential announcement to make the quarantine more flexible for districts with less than 500 thousand inhabitants and one hour a day for recreational outings for the entire population, including at-risk groups, it left the governors of those provinces and the head of government of the City in a complicated situation.

As you could know Infobae, from early this Sunday the governors Axel Kicillof (Buenos Aires), Omar Perotti (Santa Fe), Juan Schiaretti (Córdoba) and the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, exchanged impressions about the decree that Alberto Fernández signed a few hours later . All agreed on the need to put limitations on the large urban conglomerates in their districts to avoid a massive spread of coronavirus.

The decision to distance himself from the presidential provisions was communicated by Axel Kicillof to Alberto Fernández: the four largest districts in the country reached an agreement to limit one-hour departures for leisure purposes in the large urban centers under its orbit. The mandatory quarantine will continue in the same terms as until now in Capital, Buenos Aires province, Córdoba and Santa Fe.

The joint communiqué of the four provinces makes it clear that “in those large urban agglomerates with viral circulation, one-hour recreational outings will not be allowed” and “social, preventive and compulsory isolation remains unchanged.”

The decision of the governors was also made in coordination with the mayors.

Both Kicillof, Schiaretti and Perotti discussed the need for maintaining the strict isolation regime with the mayors of the big cities to avoid an expansion of the COVID-19 that in the future could collapse the hospital system. This is a fear that has persisted since March 19 when quarantine was decreed. The latent idea of ​​an image with collapsed hospitals scares both mayors and governors.

In other words, the presidents of Santa Fe, Córdoba, Buenos Aires and CABA assumed the political cost of this decision but shielded themselves from political support with the mayors.

These four provinces nucleate almost 70% of the country’s population; hence the importance that its leaders have considered it important to coordinate their response and show a high degree of cohesion. “We must be united and firm in how the quarantine should continue,” they explained to Infobae close to these governors who, it is worth remembering, all belong to different political currents: Rodríguez Larreta is one of the creators of the PRO; the other three are Peronists, but each one has a different trend, which further highlights the unprecedented nature of this joint initiative. .

The clarifications of the provinces come after the announcement that President Alberto Fernández made last night from the Olivos Residence to extend the “administered” quarantine until May 10 inclusive, but authorizing from Monday brief departures of up to one hour and in a 500 meter radius for everyone, including risk groups. In a recorded message, the president also announced that, in conglomerates with less than 500,000 inhabitants, the quarantine could be further relaxed.

However, even in those cases, the last word will be with the governors. And, apparently, they are determined to make use of it.