The United States Treasury Department ordered that President Donald Trump’s name is printed on stimulus checks that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will send to millions of Americans, a process that could delay delivery in a few days.

The aid, part of the $ 2 trillion economic stimulus package approved by the White House, seeks to boost consumption and will benefit around 165 million people, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has the United States as its epicenter with 25,757 deaths and more than 600 thousand infections.

When nearly 70 million Americans open the mail containing the aid, on the left side of the check will appear inscribed: “President Donald J. Trump”.

It will be the first time in US history that a president’s name appears on a check that the state, either through the IRS or any other body, issues to taxpayers. Some officials said that this modification will delay aid to citizens for a few days, The Washington Post reported.

According to the American newspaper, Trump asked Steve Mnuchin, the US Treasury Secretary, to formally allow him to sign the checks. Nevertheless, Presidents are not authorized signatories of disbursements made by the US Treasury. Checks are signed by public officials to ensure that government payments are not partisan..

The checks that millions of Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic will receive in the next few days will not have Trump’s signature but his name, which will appear below a line that will say “Payment of Economic Impact”.

On Saturday the IRS tweeted that it had begun deposit funds into taxpayer accounts and they will work to get checks out as quickly as possible, which will be signed by an official from the Fiscal Service Office.

The decision to have checks named after Trump was announced Tuesday morning to IRS officials, who mostly work from home. This measure delays the issuance of the first batch of checks.

“Any last minute requests like this will generate discontent in other areas and result in a delayChad Hooper, quality control manager who serves as national president of the IRS Association of Professional Managers, told The Washington Post.

However, a Treasury Department official denied any delay and said they will be delivered as scheduled.

“Economic impact paychecks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned, there is absolutely no delay“The official said in a written statement. And I add that it was a faster process than the stimulus issued by the George W. Bush administration in 2008 to avoid the recession.

“In fact, we expect the first checks to be mailed early next week, long before the first checks came out in 2008 and well in advance of initial estimates,” it said in the statement.

Checks are slated to be issued to a number of 5 million each week through September, starting with the lowest-income taxpayers.

The $ 2 trillion financial relief package includes paying $ 1,200 for taxpaying citizens with a salary of up to $ 75,000. The amount decreases as the person’s salary increases: if one has an income of more than $ 99,000 dollars, he is no longer eligible.