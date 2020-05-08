Last Thursday, Edival Marques, Netinho, from taekwondo, commented on the live career of ‘Time Brasil’, on social networks. The profile has done a series of interviews with Brazilian athletes during the period of social isolation caused by the coronavirus. In it, the fighter showed confidence in the future and said that Brazil will fight for a medal in the modality in the Tokyo Olympics.

In addition to Paraiba, the Brazilian taekwondo team has two other athletes: Ícaro Miguel and Milena Titoneli. In this sense, Netinho is the sixth place in the Olympic ranking of the category up to 68kg. Ícaro Miguel, on the other hand, is fourth on the list weighing up to 80kg. Milena Titoneli, in turn, is 11th up to 67kg.

– We will try several (medals). The three of us are going, me, Icarus and Milena. We are really going to get three medals, try gold and make history, which Brazilian taekwondo has not been doing. This greater weight of the Olympics came to us. We will have to do well – he said.

Netinho secured a spot at the Tokyo Games and will represent Brazil alongside Ícaro Miguel and Milena Titoneli (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

In addition, the athlete reported conversations with Ícaro Miguel about leaving a legacy for the next generations by winning medals and titles. Currently, ‘World Taekwondo’ divides the sport into eight categories, but the Olympic program features only four.

– I sometimes talk in the bedroom with Ícaro that our inspiration is to give work to the next generation. We say: ‘We are going to win things for the next generation that has to work – Netinho joked.

Surprise and results at Pan de Lima

The latest results show that Brazilian taekwondo is experiencing the best moment in its history. At the Pan American Games in Peru, in 2019, Brazil went with eight athletes and returned with seven medals.

– No words for the Pan American that Brazil did. It was a historic edition and being part of it in my first Pan American Games was … even more with the experience I had there, seeing the result that we brought to Brazil, for my result … it was speechless – said Netinho.

The young man also commented on the special moment that was winning the gold medal at the 2019 Pan. Before, he had already won the 2014 Youth World Cup as the most special competition.

– The Youth World Cup was very exciting, it was one of the first events that I participated. After my final, I didn’t react, I didn’t know what was going on. I like the Youth World Cup very much, but the Pan American Games also marked my life. I had no idea of ​​the competition. I had seen Diogo Silva be champion in 2007 and the people talked a lot, but I had no idea of ​​the greatness of the event. I only knew when I was inside and it was very exciting – he stressed.

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018