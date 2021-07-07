In an interview Jennifer Lopez claims to be “better than ever” | AP

During an interview on a radio show the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez confessed that she currently feels better than ever, maybe her current partner has something to do with it Ben affleck.

It seems that for Jennifer Lopez to reconnect with her love of 17 years ago, the actor who starred in the film “Gigli“next to her is a large part of the happiness that the beautiful businesswoman feels today.

Being both Hollywood celebrities knowing that they are together again, it has been one of the news that their followers liked the most, especially for the excitement of using the nickname again Bennifer which is how they were known when they started their relationship 17 years ago.

Despite being extremely happy these days, he did not attribute it to anyone in particular, and if you think about the interpreter of “On The Floor“She is in the best moment of her life, she is successful, she found love again, she is the mother of two beautiful young men and she is in perfect health, whoever has all this would surely be just as happy as she.

It was in the Zane Lowe program on Apple Music the radio program that he appeared in the company of Rauw Alejandro to promote his new single “Change the step“, which was launched on Monday, July 5 on all digital platforms, is surely being heard on all radio programs.

Jennifer Lopez was sharing some details of her new single in addition to her private life, which surely more than one of her millions of followers will be excited to know, especially since her love reconciliation with the American actor was recently confirmed.

In her interview she wanted to make it clear to her followers that just as they care about her and adore her, affection is reciprocal because she also cares about her admirers, she also assured that she was at a point in her life where she was having the best and above all that I was very happy.

Although at no time did he specify anything concise about his relationship with Ben Affleck, he only mentioned that one could reach a certain point in his life where extraordinary things began to happen to him that they would not think would happen to him again, surely he was referring to his ex partner without mentioning it and clarifying it.

Throughout the conversation with the driver, he avoided talking directly about his current partner and that a few years ago he even became his fiancé.

Possibly he was also making reference without mentioning specific names, about his ex-partner Álex Rodríguez also known as A-Rod, former Yankees baseball player, because he ended up postponing his wedding twice, due to the alleged infidelities of those who are said to have been involved by her fiancé.

For years that Jennifer Lopez She has become a celebrity not only in music but also as an actress and for a few years as a businesswoman, which is why today she has surely reached the peak of her career in all aspects of her life.

Since she began to be seen in public in the company of Affleck, the singer has had no qualms about letting them see them together and showing affection, doing exercises together or taking a walk to distract themselves, surely many think that both were destined to be together again.