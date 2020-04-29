One of the great players of the last decades in Brazil, midfielder Alex has always been the target of many Brazilian clubs, but negotiations ended up having no effect. Years later, the former player went back to the past to talk about the proposals he received. In an interview with the podcast ‘Não Ouvo’ by presenters Fred Fagundes and Carter Batista, Alex said that after leaving Parma, one of the teams that almost hit his return to the country was Grêmio.

Alex was an idol at Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, Fernebahçe and Coritiba (Reproduction)

– A team closer to something happened was with Grêmio. (…) In the countryside, I always shared a room with people related to Grêmio. Players who had already passed and spoke very well of the club. At the beginning of the selection, I shared it with Ronaldinho, who was passionate about Grêmio, he talked all the time. At Palmeiras, in the same period, he shared a room with Arce, who is an idol of Grêmio. At that time, we had Arce, Arilson, Divarola, Paulo Nunes, Felipão, Paulo Paixão, and they had just returned from Grêmio and were there with me – said the ex-player.

Alex said that, in 2002, he had two proposals in his hands: Grêmio and Cruzeiro. Tricolor Gaúcho’s proposal rocked him and he even decided to accept it, but coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, from the Minas Gerais club, interceded and convinced him to accept the invitation.

– Vanderlei said: “I’m building a team here and it’s not for now, it’s for 2003. And I say more, nobody wants you here, only I do!” said Alex.

Today a commentator for the ESPN channels, Alex said that, before signing with Flamengo on loan in 2000, the player even opened negotiations with two notorious clubs in Brazil: Corinthians and Vasco. After returning from Turkey, where he was an idol of Fernebahçe, he was contacted by Atlético-MG, but denied the proposal for his relationship with Cruzeiro.

