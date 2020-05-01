In an interview with ‘SIC Notícias’, midfielder Adrien Silva revealed his desire to return to Sporting, from Portugal, the club that revealed him in 2007. Currently, the Portuguese belongs to Leicester City and his loan with Monaco ends in June. He must return to the English club, but he never hid his dream of returning to play in his country. The market value of the athlete is around 8 million euros.

The former captain of Alvalade scored 38 goals in 232 games with the Sporting shirt, during 10 years (Photo: Patricia de Melo Moreira / .)

– A lot has been said about it, a lot of news came out, some not through my mouth, others yes. I never hid it that returning to Sporting was a chance. What we want is not always the final decision. We depend on an entity, which in this case is Leicester, which has to decide if it wants to recover me, continue the loan or even disengage me – he said, and then completed.

– I want to be happy, useful. Feeling fulfilled when playing, competing at the highest level and that’s what I’m going to try to do – he assumed.

The former captain of Alvalade scored 38 goals in 232 games with the Sporting shirt, during 10 years. He was even loaned to Maccabi Haifa and Academica, until he transferred to Leicester City in 2016. Three years later, the Portuguese was loaned to Monaco, played 39 games and no goals in the colors of the Principality team.

With the Sporting shirt, the player won two Portuguese cups (2007-08 and 2014-15) and three Portuguese super cups (2007, 2008 and 2015). For the Portuguese team, there were 26 games with only one goal scored.

