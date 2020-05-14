In an interview with ‘El Transistor’, a program by José Ramón de la Morena, Bernd Schuster, a former Barcelona player, commented on Neymar’s possible return to the Catalan club in the next transfer window. According to the German, the return of the Brazilian ace should be a priority and would be very positive for the team.

– I would sell Costa Brava to bring Neymar, Barça needs him, Lautaro is good and he could fit in, but I think Barça has been lame since Neymar and Iniesta left. There is a missing player who dribbles and one against one – assured the former midfielder.

In addition, the ex-athlete, 60, criticized two players of the Barcelona attack and said that both did not perform as expected in the team. He also stated that the team was stronger with Neymar on the pitch and that he was a key player in the 2014/15 Champions League title.

– Dembélé and Griezmann have so far not given Barça what they need, the team should be close to winning the Champions League and I think it is Neymar, Coutinho did not. Dembélé is very hurt and Griezmann does not have that characteristic that the team demands – he said.

When comparing the Brazilian with the French Kylian Mbappé, the current world champion with the French national team, the former player praised the way Neymar adapted and formed the famous attack trio ‘MSN’, with Lionel Messi and Luís Suárez.

– Mbappé did not reach the level of Neymar, I have never seen a striker like MSN, who fits so well, despite Mbappé having a great future – he stressed.

During the interview, he also said that Suárez’s return will be important in helping Messi in the Catalan attack. It is worth mentioning that the Uruguayan player injured his knee in January, in the period before the pandemic and the quarantine imposed by the clubs due to the coronavirus.

– Suárez’s return is essential, it will help Messi a lot, Barcelona do not have a similar player on their team – he said.

Finally, Schuster, who played for Barcelona from 1980 to 1988, spoke about the games with the gates closed, without the presence of the public due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which is plaguing the world population.

– Any player will notice, there are teams that need their fans. Although I think that neither team benefits more than the other. When I played, I didn’t feel like playing differently without an audience today. nowadays the players want the stands full – he finished.

