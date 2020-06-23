At the beginning of last April, Under Armor became one of the first brands to react to the health crisis and enter the mouthpiece market.

This move came at a difficult time for the brand, which was aggravated by the health emergency.

Under Armor numbers

In its quarterly report, the Baltimore-based sports company indicated that between January and March of this year it obtained revenues of $ 930 million, lower than what was registered in the same period of 2019, when it reported 1,144 million; highlighting that wholesale sales and sales in the United States (its main market) fell 28 percent in both cases.

The problem is not only having reported less income, something that has been a constant in most brands in these weeks of financial reporting. The downside to Under Armor is that it fell short of analyst estimates at $ 976 million.

The truth is that now, hand in hand with the new needs brought about by the pandemic, the brand has seen a flash of success thanks to the launch of its sports mouthpieces, which seem to have conquered the consumer at least in the first instance.

Exhausted in an hour

This is shown by the recent statements issued by the CEO of the company Patrick Frisk, who assured that the mouthpiece that promises to « destroy » the Covid-19 was sold out in just one hour.

The milestone is interesting if we consider that the cost of the brand’s new accessory has a cost of 672 pesos, which it seems that users are willing to pay given the promise of eliminating the new coronavirus in just 10 minutes « thanks to its antimicrobial technology not metallic ”.

« When authorities said that healthy people should wear masks, we started building prototypes until we created the perfect one for athletes. It has the airflow you need, a fresh feel, and the best fit for running or training, ”the brand detailed in a press release.

Did you hit the mark?

Despite the fact that the announcement of the sold out mouthguards is good news for the firm, everything seems to indicate that this will not be enough to reverse the negative trend that has been dragging on for several months.

And it is that, despite this announcement released by its CEO, the firm’s shares remain down sharply.

At press time, the value of the sports brand papers would have fallen 4.93 percent even when it registered a slight recovery in days past.

Marketing suffers

As expected, the segment that will be affected will be with this limited performance will be that of marketing, which will be significantly reduced at least in the medium term.

Everything seems to indicate that the firm has an exit plan to deliver these bad results where cuts to its budgets is the norm.

In this way, it is expected that the brand will temporarily dismiss a certain part of its staff, those who are in stores and distribution centers in the United States, in addition to the fact that in its report it is warned that they will limit their most important marketing activations, « Until we have greater visibility of the magnitude of the impact of the virus on consumer demand and behavior. »

