In an Eva suit? Yanet García boasts her beauty online

In Eva’s suit? Yanet García boasts her beauty on the web | Instagram

Completely natural? It seems that the beautiful Yanet García was encouraged to show much more of herself on social networks or is it a trick? The truth is that the image is stealing thousands of sighs on Twitter.

In the image that is in the famous social network you can see the former weather girl taking a selfie while enjoying lazy time on her bed. In the photograph he left to see Yanet García on the white sheets and with only that, because there is nothing else about his imposing anatomy.

The fitness girl posed quite serious, with her face without makeup and her hair relaxed; However, it was her famous curves that became the protagonists of the publication shared on the famous social network.

Although many people will be excited to see the beautiful Yanet GarciaEverything seems to indicate that it is an altered image, since you can even see the shape of a small two-piece swimsuit that apparently was blurred with the color of her skin.

This would not be the first time that photographs of the television star fell into the hands of people who altered them for other purposes. Even in the past, their social networks were taken by other people and they shared this type of images in them.

After regaining control of their networks, the former Lewis Howes found that the published photographs had been altered showing the real ones. Yanet García had a bad time at the time.

Regarding her images, this beautiful woman has given a lot to talk about with her exclusive content page, as her followers assure that she does not show more than she already did regularly on her social networks.