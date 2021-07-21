In an Eva costume! Niurka Marcos shines on social networks

In Eva’s costume! Niurka Marcos shines on social networks | Instagram

In Eva’s costume! As God brought her into the world, this is how the beautiful and irreverent Niurka Marcos showed off on social networks, showing that time does not pass for her and she is more attractive than ever.

The Cuban vedette shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her photo shoots in which she can be seen without even interiors and using only golden accessories to make her curvy figure look even more attractive.

Niurka Marcos’s look reminded many of a whole Roman goddess or the goddess of love, Aphrodite herself, and her spectacular figure does not lead to less. The actress shone on the recording by making more than flirtatious movements.

It may interest you: Sammy Pérez has not lost his life, yesterday there was a rumor in networks

The ex of Juan Osorio she lay down on the ground to look as natural as possible and her long blonde hair was spread out on the ground. The also singer managed to capture the attention of Internet users with the images she shared on her official Twitter account.

It may interest you: Impossible mini swimsuit, Lyna Pérez cannot contain her beauty

ADMIRE NIURKA HERE

The 53-year-old dancer has constantly stressed the importance of loving yourself and part of this is taking care of your anatomy, what you eat, how you exercise and more. The famous woman has managed to instill this ideology in her children Emilio Osorio and Romina.

It may interest you: Full of kisses! Galilea Montijo models outfit on the beach

It should be noted that those who know Niurka Marcos they know that she is a woman who loves her children above all things; However, her role as mother has not prevented her from continuing with her more than flirtatious side in show business or from teaching everything that God has given her.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The Cuban dancer became quite popular in Mexico thanks to the support of her ex-husband, producer Juan Osorio, and her beauty and talent. It was this beauty who left Osorio infatuated, with whom she had the talented Emilio.