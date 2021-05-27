In an elegant dress, Yanet García poses in New York | Instagram

The pretty ex weather girl Yanet García recently shared her best shots in one of the most beautiful cities in the world and undoubtedly managed to dazzle her millions of followers on various social networks.

There is no doubt that the actress, conductive and coach Yanet García, is one of the most popular Mexican personalities on the famous Instagram social network, where he currently has more than 13.8 million followers, who are aware of all the publications and stories he shares every day.

Yesterday, the model also shared a photograph that completely captivated her admirers, managing to gather more than 150 thousand likes in just one day after it was published, as well as hundreds of thousands of comments that praised her spectacular beauty.

In her latest Instagram post, the Monterrey native shared a photo that showed a spectacular view of the “Brooklyn Bridge” in New York.

However, the landscape was not the main attraction of this publication, since Yanet showed off impressive legs, which she wore in a beautiful long dress with cut-out details on both sides.

In addition, she combined her outfit with metallic toned platforms that contrasted perfectly with the effect of the shot and ended up highlighting her well-worked figure.

While in her hair she chose to wear it loose with soft waves that she let fly with the wind that was on the bridge.

As for the accessories, she preferred to leave all the prominence to the neckline of her dress, as well as a discreet makeup from which only the soft illuminator stood out.

And although her beauty completely took the attention in that publication, in fact all her outfit was really impressive, since every detail was taken care of by experts in make up, hairstyle and photography.

It should be noted that in this city she is also dedicated to her projects as a model, and to creating content for both her social networks and her new OnlyFans page.

As we mentioned, the platform he joined a short time ago, has also been a resounding success thanks to its sensual sessions in l3nc3ría and swimsuit.

And it has been precisely in this dream place where it has managed to capture the spectacular nature of its streets and combine it with its beauty, looking flawless and beautiful with what you decide to wear at any time of the year.

As you may remember, from the beginning of her career as a driver, Yanet expressed that she enjoyed exercising, eating healthy and taking care of herself, so she began to be interested in and delve into these issues.

So over time he decided to open his own nutrition blog: @yanetgarciahealthcoach where he shares recipes, routines and tips.

On its page you can already find the information that it is officially certified, as well as the evidence of its certifications.

The truth is that Yanet García is completely multifaceted and each new project that she announces is a sure success due to the perseverance and dedication she puts into them.

In addition to keeping track of it, it is a great tool for lovers of “fit life” and of course modeling.

Yanet García, better known as “the weather girl”, became popular when she made her television debut on the Televisa Monterrey program “Gente Regia”.

The woman began to have thousands of followers and that is how she came to the eyes of producers in Mexico City who launched her on the Hoy program.