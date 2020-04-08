The actress Wendy González It has always been noted for its beauty, which has given it a large following over the years. Through her social networks, she has chosen to look very natural, especially during quarantine.
View this post on Instagram
I wanted to put a motivational phrase here but I was lazy looking for it #arre. 📸 @ fabiogomez.art 💄 & 👱🏻♀️ @ carmen07ayala 👗 @ hellozam 📞 @ paolidiaz
View this post on Instagram
Day 3 of diet bitch 🐩 #ayvamos
Now Wendy surprised her fans by being very sensual on her account Instagram, with a photograph in which she appears with a small bikini, which reveals her toned abdomen.
View this post on Instagram
Photo before the quarantine ends my abdomen # dia8 #quarantine #nomakeup. . . Thank you Fraga for keeping me fit and always taking good care of me, thank you @clinicametaboliko
View this post on Instagram
Selfie in quarantine .. how are you? How are you doing? How do you feel?
It should be noted that although she appears in top shape in the image, apparently inactivity can cause her spectacular body to change, and she expressed it in the message she wrote: “Photo before the quarantine ends my abdomen.”
View this post on Instagram
Today’s exercise ✅done #nofilter
View this post on Instagram
Fulfilling my New Year’s diet purposes 🥺 # not but minimal is #veganburger #meencanto #ellunesempiezo
Among limes, Altair Jarabo shows off his spectacular legs
Michelle Vieth lies down to sunbathe and shows off her body in a red bikini
At 56 years old, Rocío Sánchez Azuara impresses everyone by showing herself in various bikinis
.