The actress Wendy González It has always been noted for its beauty, which has given it a large following over the years. Through her social networks, she has chosen to look very natural, especially during quarantine.

View this post on Instagram I wanted to put a motivational phrase here but I was lazy looking for it #arre. 📸 @ fabiogomez.art 💄 & 👱🏻‍♀️ @ carmen07ayala 👗 @ hellozam 📞 @ paolidiaz A post shared by Wendy González (@wengonzalez) on Feb 28, 2020 at 8:57 am PST

View this post on Instagram Day 3 of diet bitch 🐩 #ayvamos A post shared by Wendy González (@wengonzalez) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:43 pm PDT

Now Wendy surprised her fans by being very sensual on her account Instagram, with a photograph in which she appears with a small bikini, which reveals her toned abdomen.

View this post on Instagram Photo before the quarantine ends my abdomen # dia8 #quarantine #nomakeup. . . Thank you Fraga for keeping me fit and always taking good care of me, thank you @clinicametaboliko A post shared by Wendy González (@wengonzalez) on Mar 20, 2020 at 3:47 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Selfie in quarantine .. how are you? How are you doing? How do you feel? A post shared by Wendy González (@wengonzalez) on Mar 26, 2020 at 5:37 pm PDT

It should be noted that although she appears in top shape in the image, apparently inactivity can cause her spectacular body to change, and she expressed it in the message she wrote: “Photo before the quarantine ends my abdomen.”

View this post on Instagram Today’s exercise ✅done #nofilter A post shared by Wendy González (@wengonzalez) on Nov 22, 2018 at 2:36 pm PST

View this post on Instagram Fulfilling my New Year’s diet purposes 🥺 # not but minimal is #veganburger #meencanto #ellunesempiezo A post shared by Wendy González (@wengonzalez) on Jan 4, 2020 at 1:41 pm PST

