Agreement with Sindeclubes does not include athletes from the professional roster, with whom Flamengo’s management negotiates a reduction in salaries during the Covid-19 pandemic

According to the Sindeclubes (Union of Employees in Clubs, Federations and Sports Confederations and Professional Athletes of the State of Rio de Janeiro), Flamengo promised not to make new layoffs after leaving about 60 employees last Thursday. To do so, based on MP 936, it will suspend contracts and cut wages.

The information was initially published by the blog “Ser Flamengo”. The agreement provides for a reduction of up to 25% in the salaries of employees who earn more than R $ 4 thousand. The club sent a statement to employees informed of the terms.

Provisional Measure 936, in addition to the wage increase and workload of up to 25%, also allows the contract to be suspended for 60 days, with the club bearing 30% of the salaries and the remaining 70% in charge of the Government, for unemployment insurance. .

This agreement, initially, will not involve athletes from the professional squad. However, the football and management department are in contact with the players and are negotiating a salary reduction in the face of the crisis scenario.

In March, the balance sheet disclosed that the club would be able to absorb the impacts of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with the games stopping for three months. However, Flamengo lost other revenues – with the termination of Royal Olive Oil and the non-payment of Adidas.

