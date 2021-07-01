In addition to YosStop, in networks they ask for punishment to Luisito, Memo Aponte and Bárbara de Regil – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After the arrest of the famous youtuber YosStop Several people on social networks also asked for punishments against other influencers such as Luisito Comunica, Memo Aponte and Bárbara de Regil.

YosStop has already been sentenced to preventive detention, so she will remain locked up in the prison of Santa Martha Acatitla Until next Monday, when a judge defines whether it is linked to the process.

After his arrest, Ainara Suárez, who denounced Yoss for the crime of possession and distribution of child pornography, celebrated the arrest of the youtuber who “ruined his adolescence” and asked for justice.

And it is that in addition to the crime that the youtuber is implicated, Ainara hopes that his alleged rapists: Axel A., Carlos R., Nicolás B., Julián G. and Patricio A., are brought to justice to be held accountable for their actions.

Why are they asking for arrests against other influencers?

In the case of Luisito, his detractors argue that encourages sexism. Although several also came to his defense and affirm that there is no criminal complaint against him.

On Memo Aponte accusations circulate for harassment of several women, including minors, from whom he would have asked intimate photographs through Telegram.

Regarding Bárbara de Regil, criticism fell again on the protein that sells and they recalled that a nutrition expert denied the alleged properties it has.

Even, YosStop recently teased of the protagonist of Rosario Tijeras for ‘playing the victim’ on the issue of her food supplement and for the questions after having supported the Green Party in the midst of an electoral ban.

Source: Excelsior