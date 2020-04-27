         In addition to using Netflix, quarantine has also triggered torrent downloads

Confinement has triggered the use of Netflix worldwide. It was not difficult to imagine, but the company has stated in its presentation of financial results that “in 20 years they have not seen anything like it.” That subjective opinion has been reflected in a growth of 16 million new subscribers, double the number expected for the first quarter of the year.

But paid streaming is not the only thing that grows during the quarantine when it comes to content consumption. As we read in Torrentfreak, in countries severely affected by the epidemic and with severe measures of confinement, such as Spain, France or Italy, have experienced great growth in the number of downloads, and more moderate in number of IP connections. To obtain the data, they have used the website I know what you download.

What do the Spanish download in torrent during the quarantine

According to the data on the aforementioned website in Spain these days, Of the total files that the Spanish downloaded by torrent, 86% correspond to movies, which include series, documentaries and other videos. 5% is pornography, 4% is games, 3% is music and 2% is software.

In countries like France, Germany and the United States, movie downloads account for about 65%, and in the UK 73%. Interestingly, in almost all of them, the download of pornography is much higher than in our country. Music, where a great war has always been fought between P2P websites and entities like the SGAE, is now downloaded less in Spain than in those countries. And the data of the recorded music prove that here streaming, paid and free, is doing very well.

Those of TorrentFreak and the measurement website are not the only data that speak of the growth of downloads. According to the unauthorized download tracking company MUSO, in Spain the traffic of websites that provide movie links has grown 50% between February and March. In Italy, for example, the increase was greater, at 66%. The software is also among the content whose torrent downloads have grown the most., with 32% in Spain and 41% in Italy.

The effect observed on unauthorized online sports broadcasting websites was the opposite, as currently there is no ongoing competition that requires physical contact outside the home. Faced with this reality, online sports competitions have seemed.

