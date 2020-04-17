The market for weddings in the State of São Paulo alone moves 5 billion a year, and since 2013 the growth has been 10% according to the news website r7 Notícias.

These are increasingly luxurious events, with new technology and trends, as well as “treats” for the bride and groom that range from Spa to gifts from suppliers on the big day.

Those who are not engaged, or have not recently been married, probably do not know what the functions of a wedding advisor – ceremonialist – are, which are not few.

Plan, organize, guide, coordinate, meet deadlines, mediate conflicts, negotiate, orchestrate the most important day in a couple’s life.

The wedding advisory professional has the mission of facilitating and making the organization process pleasurable, bringing lightness and tranquility not only for the bride and groom, but also for their family and guests.

Organizing a grand event is not an easy task, there are countless details that need monitoring: different professionals, deadlines to meet, budgets, negotiations … not to mention the emotional state of the couple, who most of the time have other obligations besides the great day.

“A well-planned planning is essential for everything to happen the way the couple has always dreamed of and for that it is necessary to have someone with experience and training to execute it, the vast majority of brides do not know where to start, and this ends up generating stress, making what was supposed to be a nightmare dream, says event advisor Fernanda Bizarrias.

Fernanda Bizarrias has been an advisor for 4 years and works in the paraíba valley, metropolitan region of São Paulo, has a real passion for what she does and puts her soul into each event, “seeing your bride with eyes full of tears experiencing all the best in the most special day of her life, is what moves me, I do everything to make it perfect on this special day and of course the bride and groom have to make the most of that day “says Fernanda Bizarrias.

Hence the importance of the professional who plans the entire event so that no detail goes unnoticed, a professional who dreams together with the client and helps to make the dream come true. In every detail, from presenting the best suppliers in the market, negotiating the best values, confirming the presence of guests and on the big day ensuring that everything that was desired for the event comes out impeccably.

