Killer Hornet: Tasty and deadly treat. In Japan, the killer hornet is both a deadly threat and a tasty treat. In some areas of that country they are considered a delicious snack and a stimulating ingredient in drinks.

The killer hornet is terrorizing people in Washington state, but it has long been a threat, sometimes deadly, to hikers and farmers in the mountains of rural Japan.

And it is because of “If you can’t fight them, join them” that the Japanese found a way to take advantage of the ferocious insect that has us all scared.

They … eat it as a treat and include it in some drinks as a stimulant.

A NY Times article explains that some Japanese appreciate them for the crispness and powerful, stimulating poison they add to the liquor.

The killer hornet, or Asian giant hornet, has traditionally been considered a delicacy in a rugged part of the country, Chubu.

Larvae are often kept in jars, and they are fried or steamed with rice to make a salty dish called hebo-gohan. Adult hornets, which can be up to two inches long, are fried on skewers, with a stinger and all, until the shell becomes light and crisp. They leave a warm and tingling sensation when eaten.

Hornets can also give liquor an extra touch. The live insects are taken and drowned in shochu, a clear distilled beverage. When they feel that they are dying, the hornets release their venom into the liquid, and this is stored until it turns a dark amber hue.

Torao Suzuki is a 75-year-old man who used to hunt murderous hornets. It eliminated 40 to 50 nests a year, and it was sure that they were bitten up to 30 times every season. “It hurts, it swells and turns red, but that’s it,” he said of the bites. “I think I am immune.”

Suzuki explains that he doesn’t eat hornets, but others love them. “Even when I tell people they are going to be bitten, they still eat them. They say it makes them powerful, “he tells the NYTimes.

The Oomachi Wasp Appreciation Society in Nagano once achieved some national fame for making rice cakes with baked insects. Since then, production has been halted as group members died or became too old to prepare snacks, said Sachiko Murayama, 70, who is on the board of a local trade cooperative.

In Japanese cities, however, there has been a small revival in interest in eating insects. Some young people are drawn to the novelty and the idea that insects are an ecological source of protein.

In Tokyo, the giant killer hornet is on the menu of more than 30 restaurants.

Shota Toguchida, the owner of a Chinese restaurant in the city, said he sold shots of homemade hornet killer liquor for 2,000 yen ($ 19), mainly to middle-aged men.