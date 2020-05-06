In addition to Karol G, they also shine in the reggaeton

Karol G seems to be the queen of the moment

The paisa artist was chosen by Spotify as Rise Artist 2018, becoming the first Latin artist to have this distinction, her recognitions and the success of her tours place her as the queen of the moment in urban music.

Karla G’s latest hit ‘Tusa’

‘Tusa’ is the most recent success of the Colombian artist who became known with her first album ‘Unstoppable’, with which she obtained first place on the Billboard sales list.

Before Karol G, there was another queen reigning: Ivy Queen

She is known as Ivy Queen but her first name is Martha Ivelisse Pesante Rodríguez, born in Añasco, Puerto Rico. She was the pioneer of the female movement in urban music.

The ‘Caballota’ of urban music

She is undoubtedly the great queen of reggaeton, also nicknamed ‘La Caballota’. In 1998 he released his first album which he named ‘The original rude girl’.

With Anitta, Brazil has a representative in urban music

Larissa de Macedo Machado (better known as Anitta) is a celebrity in Brazil. In the Spanish market, he became known thanks to the song ‘Downtown’, a collaboration he made with J Balvin.

Anitta: the queen of Brazilian pop

Some describe Anitta as the queen of Brazilian pop, although in her most recent songs she mixes pop with more urban genres such as funk and dance pop.

Becky G and her great success ‘Sin Pijama’

In 2017 the song ‘Mayores’, along with Bad Bunny, the Mexican artist Becky G managed to become number one on the Billboard Latin Airplay list, but it was perhaps the song ‘Sin Pijama’, along with Natti Natasha that would put it on the big leagues of urban music.

‘Bad Santa’ latest from Becky G

In October 2019 Becky G released her album ‘Bad Santa’. He has collaborated with Maluma, Thalia, Faruko and Natti Natasha, among others.

Farina was unveiled on ‘Factor X’

In 2005 Farina participated in the talent search reality show ‘Factor X’, with her ability to sing, dance and rap, she conquered thousands of followers.

Farina releases her single ‘Ego’

The singles ‘Ego’ and ‘Supérate’ are the latest from this Colombian artist born in Medellín. In these Farina songs there is a greater influence of trap and R&B.

Lali Espósito: from actress to urban singer

Argentine Lali Espósito is known in her native country as an actress and as a member of the pop band derived from the television series ‘Teens Angels’, although recently the artist decided to add pop music and other genres to her resume.

‘Brava’ their latest album

In August 2018, Lali Espósito presented her album ‘Brava’ to the public, with which she toured several countries. He also participated in ‘Mi mala’ a remix with Mau and Ricky, Karol G, Becky G and Leslie Grace.

Leslie Shaw has moved from rock to urban beats

Leslie Shaw began her career as an actress and model in Peru. His beginnings in rock music was his flag, with the passing of time he has transformed his music with more urban rhythms.

‘With you’ and ‘Bombom’, the latest in Leslie Shaw’s music

Leslie has participated in several television productions in her country and in the most popular reality show in Peru ‘Esto es guerra’. In music his most recent songs are: ‘Faldita’, along with Mau and Ricky, ‘Solterita de oro’ with Lérida and Gente de Zona. The songs ‘Contigo’ and ‘Bombon’. He also participated with Luis Fonsi in the inaugural concert of the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.

Natti Natasha the Dominican representative of urban music

Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez, better known as Natti Natasha is a Dominican composer and singer of pop, bachata and reggaeton music, among other rhythms. Her first album came out in 2019 and is called ‘Iluminatti’.

Natti Natasha has sung alongside greats of the genre

Natti Natasha has performed successful duets throughout her musical career. ‘Lost in your eyes, with Don Omar, his musical mentor, along with Faruko he sang the song’ Crazy in love ‘and the song’ Criminal ‘with Ozuna, among other successful collaborations.

Nicole and Natalie are: Nina Sky

Nicole and Natalie Albino are twin sisters who grew up in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, in New York, but their origins are Puerto Rican. They have three recorded albums and numerous singles.

Nina and Natalie have also sung reggaeton

The reggaeton songs that these twin artists have brought to the genre are: ‘Oye mi canto’, ‘Más Corn’ and ‘Connection’, in the latter they had the collaboration of the artist Sean Paul.

The Mexican Sofía Reyes also makes urban music

Sofía Reyes spent her adolescence in a television studio, in Mexico she was part of ‘Mi linda Anbella’, a television production in which she also collaborated on her soundtrack. From there he followed a career of success in television and music.

‘Move it’ Sofia’s first musical hit

With ‘Muévelo’ Sofía began her career as a soloist. ‘Idiota’ among her most recent songs, but also, the artist has collaborated with other singers from various musical genres, along with Rita Ora and Anitta they sang the song ‘RIP’. Her aesthetic style is a tribute to her northern roots, so it is not difficult to see her strolling around the red carpets.

Amuna, an artist who is taking off

Amuna was born in Medellín, the cradle of artists of the urban genre of the moment such as J Balvin, Maluma and Karol G. Before launching her solo career, she would sing Reykon choirs.

‘Pegate’ Amuna’s first solo track

Although she first started singing urban pop and Anglo music, Amuna decided on reggaeton for her first single ‘Pégate’, due to the success of this song in 2019 she was encouraged to release her second song ‘Cobarde’.

Leslie, another girl from the Bronx

Although she was born in New York, Leslie Grace Martínez is of Dominican descent, was discovered at just 16 years old and immediately recorded her first single: ‘Will U Still Love Me Tomorrow’, a bachata song from the 1961 hit by the Shirelles, then it came ‘ Mi mala (Remix) ‘with Mau and Ricky, Karol G, Becky G.

Four albums confirm Leslie Grace’s talent

Her first album was called ‘Passion’ and she released it in 2009, then came her self-titled album ‘Leslie Grace’ in 2013 and ‘Raining Stars’ in 2015. The latest from Leslie Grace is called ‘Generations’. At the Kids Choice Award Mexico in 2018 he won the Best Collaboration award for his song ‘Sorry’, along with Play-N-Skillz.

