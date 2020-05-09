Disney’s first attempts to return ‘Star Wars’ to its old glories with the new trilogy, did not work as the studio planned. The House of the Mouse knows very well its mistakes, but also its successes, so it has been reported that a beloved character from ‘Rogue One’ will have his own series on Disney +.

Before Bob Iger ceased to be the CEO of Disney, he admitted that the future of Star Wars would be focused on the small screen, and that it would be in exclusive content from Disney +. It seems that Disney and Lucasfilm have taken those words very firmly, and plan to do things right this time.

With the confirmation of a second season of ‘The Mandalorian’, also the long-awaited series of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ with Ewan McGregor back in the role of the Jedi master, and the series of ‘Cassian Andor’ with Diego Luna. The We Got This Covered portal has mentioned that ‘Rogue One’ heroine Jyn Erso will have her own series.

The confirmation that Jyn Erso will have her own series, comes hand in hand with the return of the actress. Felicity Jones in the title role. And as the portal assures the series will take place in the lapse of fifteen years between the disappearance of his father.

Besides that his recruitment in the Rebel Alliance would be seen. In addition to the plot, it will focus on Jyn’s training under Saw Gerrera and it will be seen how it was that their relationship became so fractured. So also, Forest Whitaker would bring Saw Gerrera back to life.

Fans have not forgiven Disney for what they did to the Skywalker story, but despite that, ‘Rogue One’ is considered by many to be the best ‘Star Wars’ movie of the entire Disney era. So giving your protagonist a series doesn’t sound like a bad idea. Are you excited by this news or what other character do you think deserves a series?